Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps despite stock market crash

Keeping its bull run intact for the third day in a row, shares of Tiger Logistics finished Monday's session, 8 June, 1% higher at ₹34.78 apiece after the company announced that Infomerics Valuation and Rating Limited has reaffirmed its long-term credit rating of IVR A- and short-term credit rating of IVR A2+ for bank facilities aggregating to ₹45 crore.

"The reaffirmation underscores Tiger Logistics' established market position, diversified service portfolio, asset-light business model, experienced management team, and prudent financial profile built over more than two decades," the company said in its filing today.

Infomerics highlighted the company’s diversified capabilities across ocean and air freight forwarding, customs clearance, project logistics, warehousing, and supply chain solutions, supported by long-standing customer relationships and a broad industry presence.

FY26 was marked by significant volatility across global logistics markets, driven by geopolitical tensions, supply chain rerouting, and competitive pricing pressures. Despite the challenging environment, the company recorded a 34.5% year-on-year increase in container volumes, handling 92,614 TEUs compared to 68,858 TEUs in FY25.

The company also said it had expanded cargo volumes, strengthened its market presence, and maintained a healthy balance sheet with moderate leverage and adequate liquidity. The company has also initiated pricing and operational measures aimed at improving profitability and working capital efficiency.

Commenting on the rating reaffirmation, Mr. Harpreet Singh Malhotra, CMD of Tiger Logistics (India) Limited, said, “The reaffirmation of our investment-grade ratings reflects the resilience of our business model, operational capabilities, and customer relationships. Despite a challenging global trade environment, we delivered strong volume growth and continued to strengthen our presence across key industry sectors."

"Looking ahead, Tiger Logistics expects continued growth supported by increasing participation in high-growth sectors, expansion into new international markets, and strengthening of integrated logistics solutions. The company remains focused on operational excellence, cash flow generation, and technology-led initiatives that support long-term value creation,” he further added.

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Tiger Logistics Q4 Results 2026 Tiger Logistics reported 65.53% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its net profit to ₹2.22 crore in the March quarter 2026, from ₹6.44 crore a year earlier, primarily due to higher expenses.

Revenue from operations climbed 41.96% year-on-year to ₹162.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026, compared to ₹114.50 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

For the full financial year ended March 2026, sales rose 6.81% to ₹572.82 crore, up from ₹536.31 crore in the previous year. Sales increased 41.97% to ₹162.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026, compared to ₹114.50 crore in the corresponding quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year, net profit fell 20.33% to ₹21.52 crore in FY26, against ₹27.01 crore in FY25. Meanwhile, annual sales grew 6.81% to ₹572.82 crore in FY26 from ₹536.31 crore in the previous fiscal year.

In an exchange filing on 18 May, the company announced that Bank Note Paper Mill India Private Limited (BNPMIL), which is a government of India enterprise, has renewed its confidence in the company by awarding a one-year import logistics contract valued at approximately ₹2 crore for handling various imported consignments.