Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Shares of Elitecon International edged higher by nearly 1% on Thursday, April 30 amid weak trends in the stock market today. The small-cap stock was in focus after the company announced key leadership changes and outlined an aggressive growth strategy.

The Board of Directors, in its meeting held on April 29, 2026, approved the appointment of Kumar Anubhav Upadhyay as Executive Additional Director, effective the same day. He brings over 25 years of experience spanning information technology, construction, and infrastructure, including 17 years in IT and five years in infrastructure projects across the NCR region. His induction is expected to strengthen the company’s strategic and operational leadership as it scales up its business.

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The Board also noted the resignation of Vipin Sharma as Managing Director, effective April 29, and acknowledged his contributions during his tenure.

On the business front, Elitecon has laid out an ambitious expansion plan for its FMCG vertical, with a proposed investment of up to ₹700 crore. The company aims to significantly scale its distribution network, increasing its distributor base from over 500 to around 2,500 by FY27, while expanding retail reach to nearly 75,000 outlets across more than 20 states.

Looking further ahead, the company targets building a portfolio of 10 consumer brands and over 150 SKUs by FY30, signalling a shift toward a more diversified and consumer-focused business model.

Operationally, the company is supported by existing infrastructure, including an 800 MTPD edible oil refinery in Gandhidham and a 235 MT/day manufacturing and packaging facility in Uttar Pradesh. It also plans to leverage its presence in international markets such as the UAE, Singapore, and Hong Kong, while opening up new export corridors across the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia through a phased expansion strategy.

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Elitecon International share price today Elitecon International share price today opened at ₹38.01 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹38.28, and an intraday low of ₹37.27 per share.

Shares of Elitecon International have remained under significant pressure across most timeframes, reflecting sustained selling interest in the stock.

In the short term, the stock has declined sharply, falling about 8.7% over the past week and 9.5% in two weeks. The weakness has deepened over a one-month period, with the share price dropping more than 22%, indicating a strong near-term downtrend.

The medium-term picture is even more challenging. Over the last three months, the stock has plunged over 41%, while the year-to-date (YTD) decline stands at around 63%. Over a six-month horizon, Elitecon has lost nearly 74% of its value, highlighting persistent bearish sentiment and heavy drawdowns.

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