Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps following rally in the Indian stock market

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock under ₹50 gained during the intraday trades on Tuesday following a rally in the Indian stock market. Check details about Hazoor Multi Projects Limited

Small-cap stock under ₹ 50 Hazoor Multi Projects share price movement Hazoor Multi Projects' share price opened at ₹43.25, almost flat compared to the previous day's closing price on the BSE. The Hazoor Multi Projects share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of ₹44.07, which meant intraday gains of around 1.9% for the small-cap stock under ₹50, the Hazoor Multi Projects share price.

Small-cap stock under ₹ 50: Hazoor Multi Projects business update Hazoor Multi Projects, on Monday, 18 August 2025, announced the submission of a binding offer for the potential acquisition of part of the EPC business of Gammon Engineers and Contractors Private Limited.

Hazoor Multi Projects intimated to the BSE, referring to the recent outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on August 13, 2025, in its release, said that “we are pleased to inform you that Hazoor Multi Projects Limited has formally submitted the binding offer to the lenders of Gammon Engineers and Contractors Private Limited for the potential acquisition of part of the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (“EPC”) business of GECPL, subject to all necessary approvals, completion of procedural formalities, and acceptance of the offer by the lenders.”

Small-cap stock under ₹ 50: Hazoor Multi Projects—Recent developments "Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. (HMPL), one of India's fast-growing infrastructure and engineering enterprises, last week announced that its recently acquired subsidiary, Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd., has been awarded a contract valued at ₹280.1 crore by Oil India Limited, a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU)," according to a filing with the BSE.

Small-cap stock under ₹ 50: Hazoor Multi Projects—strong Q1 showing. Hazoor Multi Projects recorded a net profit of ₹13.79 crore for Q1FY26, up 45.77 percent from ₹9.46 crore in Q1FY25. Revenue increased by 156.22 percent to ₹180.12 crore during the same period, from ₹71.44 crore the previous year. Strong order inflows and project execution in the infrastructure and real estate categories fueled the growth.

