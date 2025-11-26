Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps over 10%. Do you own?

Hazoor Multi Projects share price surged nearly 10% during Wednesday's trading session, following the recent contract win by the small-cap firm.

The company has received a Letter of Award from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), designating it as the operating agency for user fee and toll collection at the Rampura Toll Plaza on NH 5488 (Vijayapur-Sankeshwar section) in Karnataka. The awarded contract, valued at ₹13.87 crore, was secured through a competitive e-tendering process, highlighting the company's expertise in managing critical infrastructure services.

The contract encompasses not only toll collection but also the upkeep of associated toilet facilities, ensuring comprehensive service for travelers. HMPL indicated that the announcement adheres to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, demonstrating its commitment to transparency and corporate governance. The company anticipates that the project will improve regional infrastructure while reinforcing its operational capabilities.

In tandem with this announcement, Hazoor Multi Projects has completed a capital infusion. The Fund-Raising Committee has authorized the issuance of 1 million equity shares of Re 1 each at ₹30 per share to non-promoter/public investor Kumar Agrawal. This follows the conversion of 100,000 warrants after receiving the remaining ₹22.5 million. Adjusted for the earlier 1:10 stock split, the company’s issued and paid-up capital is now 234.33991 million equity shares of Re 1 each, with the new shares ranking equally with the existing equity.

Recent financial results indicate sustained operational progress. For Q2 FY26, HMPL reported net sales of ₹102 crore and a net loss of ₹9,930 crore. For the first half of FY26, net sales totaled ₹282.13 crore, alongside a net profit of ₹3,860 crore. In FY25, the company achieved net sales of ₹638 crore and a net profit of ₹40,000 crore.

Founded in Mumbai and listed on the BSE, Hazoor Multi Projects specializes in highways, civil EPC works, and shipyard services while also venturing into the oil and gas industry. Recognized for its execution capabilities and strategic focus, the company is developing a scalable, multi-vertical platform that spans infrastructure, energy, and industrial technology.

Hazoor Multi Projects share price today Hazoor Multi Projects share price today opened at ₹35 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹38 per share, and an intraday low of ₹34.60 apiece. The small-cap stock closed 8.92% higher at ₹37.60.