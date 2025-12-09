Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps over 16% despite weak trend on Dalal Street

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price surged by over 16% during Tuesday's trading session after the company announced that it has obtained in-principle authorization from BSE to issue 31,68,00,000 equity shares at ₹23.06 each through a preferential issue.

This share exchange is intended for the acquisition of M/s AIS Anywhere. The distribution of shares will be divided between Mrs. Janaki Yarlagadda (14,10,75,000 shares) and M/s Siraj Holdings LLC (17,57,25,000 shares).

A board meeting is set for December 10, 2025, to move forward with the share allotment. The company is required to adhere to applicable regulations and submit a listing application within 20 days following the allotment.

Further, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions also added that it the in-principle approval letter from BSE, highlights several important points including that the company must adhere strictly to relevant laws and regulations like the Companies Act, 2013, Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, and SEBI regulations; it is the company's responsibility to verify and ensure compliance with applicable provisions, including Regulation 167(6) of SEBI ICDR regulations, 2018; and the company must submit a listing application within 20 days from the date of allotment, along with the required documents specified by the stock exchange.

The firm recently announced its plans to expand its AI-driven healthcare ecosystem across 56 Commonwealth nations, targeting an addressable market worth $957.30 billion.

This expansion encompasses BluBio (covering biobanking and diagnostics), BluHealth (a digital health platform), and Bioster (focused on environmental safety). Supported by the Commonwealth Medical Association and the Indian Medical Association, which collectively represent over 1.5 million healthcare professionals, the company aims to utilise shared language, regulatory frameworks, and digital infrastructure among Commonwealth countries to enable swift implementation and tackle healthcare challenges.

