Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps over 4% despite weak Indian markets; here's why

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock under ₹50 gained over 4% during intraday trades on Tuesday despite weak Indian markets. Check here what's driving gains for Hazoor Multi Projects Limited.

Advertisement

Small-cap stock under ₹ 50: Hazoor Multi Projects key developments Through a competitive Swiss Challenge bidding procedure, Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. (HMPL), one of India's fast-growing engineering and infrastructure companies, on 5 August 2025, announced the acquisition of Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd. (Quippo). By reaching this milestone, Hazoor Multi Projects formally enters the upstream oil and gas industry in India, focusing on offshore services. This marks the beginning of a new era of expansion, diversification, and long-term development.

Also Read | NTPC Green Share price gains amid weak markets on winning green ammonia project

The acquisition, which was accomplished through a subsidiary, signifies more than just a change in strategy; it also illustrates HMPL's transformation from a top-performing infrastructure EPC business to a diverse platform that can provide services across high-barrier, capital-intensive industries. It's a daring decision that is in line with national energy priorities and based on market facts.

Advertisement

Small-cap stock under ₹ 50: Hazoor Multi Projects share price movement Small-cap stock under ₹50: Hazoor Multi Projects share price opened at ₹46.28 on the BSE on Tuesday. At the time of opening, the Hazoor Multi Project share price had seen slight gains when compared to Monday's closing price of ₹46. Following that, the price of the Hazoor Multi Project share rose to intraday highs of ₹47.98, representing gains of over 4% in intraday trading.

Even though the Indian stock market had seen a sell-off when the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell more than 0.4% during intraday trading, Hazoor Multi Projects' share price increased during the intraday trades.

Advertisement

The Hazoor Multi Projects share price that was trading at ₹12-13 levels at the start of August 2023 has risen manifold and hence given multibagger returns to the investors. The Hazoor Multi Projects share price is up almost 42000% in the last 5 years.