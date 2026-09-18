Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps over 7% following stock market rebound

Bhatia Communications & Retail share price jumped over 7% on Friday, 18 September, amid a broadly positive market, with benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex trading in the green despite recent volatility.
The stock has delivered strong gains across multiple timeframes, rising 18.81% over the past week, 22.30% in two weeks and 37.64% over the last month. Over three months, the stock has surged 50.27%, while its six-month gain stands at 85.82%. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Bhatia Communications & Retail has climbed 66.60% on the BSE.
Bhatia Communications & Retail reported a 90% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹6.8 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1FY27), compared with ₹3.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Revenue from operations also registered strong growth, rising 70% YoY to ₹190 crore from ₹111.5 crore in Q1FY26. The Surat-based consumer electronics retailer also declared an interim dividend of Re 0.01 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 for the financial year 2026-27.
The increase in revenue was supported by a sharp rise in purchases of stock-in-trade, which stood at ₹178.7 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹98.9 crore a year earlier. The company also reported a positive change in inventories of ₹10.6 crore, against a negative change of ₹0.3 crore in Q1FY26.
Total expenses increased to ₹181.6 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹107.4 crore in the year-ago period. Employee benefit expenses rose to ₹2.3 crore from ₹1.8 crore, while finance costs declined marginally to ₹0.5 crore from ₹0.6 crore. Other expenses increased to ₹9.5 crore from ₹5 crore.
Bhatia Communications & Retail also reported an improvement in its balance sheet. The debt-equity ratio declined to 0.04 in Q1FY27 from 0.20 in the corresponding quarter last year. Meanwhile, the interest service coverage ratio increased to 49.48 from 24.78, pointing to improved coverage of interest obligations.
Tax expense stood at ₹2.3 crore during the quarter, comprising current tax of ₹2.4 crore, partly offset by a deferred tax credit of ₹0.16 crore.
Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to ₹0.48 in Q1FY27 from ₹0.29 in the year-ago quarter.
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