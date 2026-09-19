Small-cap stock under ₹50: Kellton Tech in focus next week due to fundraise meeting - Check date

AI-led digital tech stock Kellton Tech Solutions share price will be in focus on Monday, September 21 after it announced that its boad will consider fundraising proposal on September 23

In an exchange filing, the firm said that it has scheduled a board meeting on September 23, 2026, to consider a proposal to raise funds through the issue of equity shares and/or other eligible securities.

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Kellton Tech said the proposed fundraising could involve the issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities through one or more permissible modes. However, the company has not disclosed the proposed size of the fundraise or the specific route that may be used.

According to the company’s regulatory filing, the board will discuss various permitted methods of raising funds, subject to the terms and conditions it may decide and the receipt of the required statutory and regulatory approvals.

Recent developments Meanwhile, earlier this month, the company was selected to develop an enterprise loan integration platform for a leading automotive finance company.

According to Kellton’s press release, the platform will act as a central integration layer for the lender, linking its loan origination, customer management, credit assessment and servicing systems with external verification and financial data providers.

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The platform will support key lending processes, including applicant verification, credit assessment, eligibility decision-making and synchronisation of customer records. It is also expected to simplify integrations across the lending ecosystem.

Kellton said the platform has been built as a reusable framework rather than a fixed network of connections. This will enable the finance company to add new providers, channels and product lines to the same platform as its operations grow. The system has also been designed to meet security, auditability and transaction integrity requirements for a regulated financial environment.

Kellton Tech Solutions Stock Performance The small-cap stock under ₹50 closed 0.6% higher at ₹13.68 per share on the BSE.

Despite the marginal gain in the latest session, the stock has remained weak across recent periods. It declined 1% over the past week, 13% in three months, 20% in six months and 50% over the last year.

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The stock touched a 52-week high of ₹27.27 in September 2025, while its 52-week low stood at ₹13.10 in March 2026.

Kellton Tech Solutions Limited provides digital transformation, ERP and other IT services across APAC, Europe, the United States and other international markets. Its offerings include AI development, generative AI, agentic AI and automation, traditional AI, AI engineering and platforms, and AI governance and risk data engineering. The company also provides data and analytics solutions covering data consulting, migration and modernisation, analytics, integration and API services, along with product strategy, consulting, design and management. Its cloud engineering portfolio includes consulting, migration, managed services and DevSecOps solutions.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.