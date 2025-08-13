Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps 10% after Q1 results 2025. Check details

Shares of small-cap IT services player Kellton Tech Solutions rallied close to 10 percent on Wednesday, August 13, after the company posted robust financial results for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26). The upbeat earnings, coupled with strategic AI-driven initiatives and notable project wins, bolstered investor sentiment.

Kellton Tech reported a net profit of ₹22.7 crore for the June quarter, reflecting a 17.97 percent sequential rise and a 13.59 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Total revenue came in at ₹296.1 crore, up 3.1 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 12.8 percent year-on-year (YoY). EBITDA stood at ₹35.8 crore, translating into an EBITDA margin of 12.1 percent.

Commenting on the performance, Chairman and Whole-time Director Niranjan Chintam credited the company’s strong leadership and AI-first approach for delivering sustainable client solutions. He highlighted Kellton’s focus on partnerships and the deployment of Agentic AI and Generative AI capabilities to create collaborative environments. These advancements, he said, have strengthened the company’s product engineering, data engineering, and cloud engineering capabilities, setting the stage for measurable client results.

Looking ahead, Chintam said Kellton is positioning itself as a leading AI-powered partner, combining AI-driven research with advanced digital transformation capabilities to continue delivering value to stakeholders.

New Project Wins During the quarter, the IT company secured three notable projects:

A partnership with a global beverage leader to implement Configuration Compliance, ensuring continuous monitoring, automation, and regulatory adherence, thereby reducing compliance risks and enhancing audit readiness.

A strategic engagement with a leading U.S. health insurer to integrate Security Center, enabling real-time vulnerability detection, scalable workflows, and accelerated incident response for stronger cybersecurity defenses.

Collaboration with a premier Indian travel technology provider to apply Agentic AI–driven automation in backend engineering, particularly for Amadeus EDIFACT and high-impact integrations, under a Master Services Agreement that could expand into AI-powered integration accelerators.

Operational Highlights Kellton participated in a NATO-led conference in Finland, presenting project outcomes, solving complex client challenges, and earning praise from NATO representatives for professionalism. It executed a zero-downtime migration of a mission-critical application for a global agriculture and food production major. The company also launched KAI, an enterprise-grade Agentic AI platform enabling intelligent, context-aware automation. Additionally, it was recognised by a Big Four firm for enhancing agentic workflows and improving the Climate AI tool’s stability, performance, and scalability.

Stock Performance The smallcap stock surged as much as 9.8 percent to touch an intraday high of ₹27.65. It now trades 22 percent below its 52-week high of ₹35.50, reached in December 2024, and above its 52-week low of ₹19 hit in April 2025. Over the past year, the IT stock has declined more than 17 percent, including an 8 percent drop in 2025 year-to-date.

