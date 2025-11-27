Small-cap stock under ₹50 rebounds from intraday low after this acquisition update

Kellton Tech Solutions share price rallied over 3% on Thursday amid strong buying at lower levels. The small-cap stock hit an intraday high of ₹19.91 apiece on the BSE, gaining 3.16% from its previous close. This marked a jump of 3.5% from its lowest point of the day.

The gains in Kellton Tech Solutions share price today comes after the company announced that its Board of Directors has approved the acquisition of Kumori Technologies Services Private Limited, a specialized ServiceNow services provider.

The company will acquire Kumori Technologies by way of subscription to its equity shares, for an aggregate consideration of up to ₹52.50 crore, in one or more tranches. The initial payment approx ₹26.50 crore of the strategic investment shall be completed on or before Q3 of the FY26.

The Company shall subsequently pay the earn-out consideration of ₹26 crore based on the performance of Kumori Technologies during the three financial years following the initial acquisition, in accordance with the mutually agreed performance metrics.

Upon completion of the investment, Kellton Tech Solutions will hold 100% of the paid-up share capital of Kumori, and consequently, Kumori will become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company, Kellton Tech Solutions said in a regulatory filing on Thursday, November 27.

The acquisition strengthens Kellton’s global ServiceNow delivery capabilities and advances its vision of building integrated, intelligent automation ecosystems for enterprises worldwide, it added.

“This acquisition marks a strategic step in our journey to build future-ready digital enterprises,” said Karanjit Singh, CEO, Kellton. “The combined strengths of Kellton and Kumori will help enterprises move from fragmented tools to unified digital architectures powered by AI and automation.”

Kellton is an AI-led digital transformation and technology consulting company with global delivery capabilities. Kumori Technologies is a ServiceNow Partner, specializing in enterprise ServiceNow implementations that transform business operations.

“This step advances our digital and AI vision and positions us to drive faster time-to-value and sustained operational excellence for our clients,” said Niranjan Chintam, Chairman, Kellton.

Anreya Capital Advisors was the exclusive M&A advisor to Kumori Technologies in this transaction.

Kellton Tech Solutions Share Price Performance Kellton Tech Solutions share price has fallen 5% in one month and has declined 24% in three months. The smallcap stock has dropped 21% in six months, and has tanked 38% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past three years, Kellton Tech Solutions share price has rallied 65%, while the penny stock has jumped 81% in five years.