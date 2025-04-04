Small-cap stock under ₹50: LIC-owned NBFC sets board meeting date to consider raising funds

The board of directors for Paisalo Digital is set to meet on Tuesday, April 08, 2025, to discuss the possibility of raising capital through the issuance of equity shares and/or other eligible securities via allowable methods, as per exchange filing of the company. Paisalo Digital share price was down over 3% on Friday's session, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹33.92 apiece on the BSE, and an intraday high of ₹35.56 per share.

According to the shareholding pattern for public shareholders on the BSE for the quarter ending December 2024, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) owns 1.35% of the NBFC, whereas SBI Life Insurance has a 9.87% stake in the firm.

According to a report, the NBFC firm announced in January that it has assisted over 5.9 million customers by conducting transactions exceeding ₹3,400 crore. This accomplishment has been realized within a span of two years, thanks to its extensive network of business correspondents and collaborations with major banking partners, such as the State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of India, as stated by Paisalo Digital.

It reflects the company's dedication to financial inclusion by utilizing technology and strong partnerships with leading financial institutions to offer convenient banking services to India's underserved population, the statement added.

Paisalo Digital share price today Paisalo Digital share price today opened at ₹35.08 apiece on the BSE. Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, stated that Paisalo Digital share price peaked with a buying climax at 99 and has been in a steady downtrend for 56 weeks, shedding 68% from its highs.

While incremental selling pressure has reduced, there are no signs of institutional accumulation, indicating a lack of strong buying interest. Given this, the downtrend is likely to persist, with a probable downside target of 27. Any short-term bounces may be weak unless backed by significant volume expansion, making further declines the more probable scenario.

