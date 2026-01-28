Mint Market
Small-cap stock under ₹50: MIC Electronics share price jumps 10% after receipt of ₹114 crore order

Small-cap stock under 50: MIC Electronics share price has fallen over 13% in one month and has declined 30% in three months. The smallcap stock has dropped 45% in one year, but has delivered multibagger returns of 3,473% over the past five years.

Ankit Gohel
Published28 Jan 2026, 01:05 PM IST
MIC Electronics share price was locked-in at 10% upper circuit on Wednesday after the company announced receipt of an order. The small-cap stock surged as much as 10% to 38.94 apiece on the BSE.

MIC Electronics informed that it has received a Letter of Acceptance from Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran, Raipur, for designing, engineering, supply, construction, testing, commissioning, AMC and operation & maintenance of infrastructure works at common facility centre in sector 22 Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, Raipur.

The order is worth 114.10 crore and the time period by which the order is to be executed is 10 months, MIC Electronics said in a regulatory filing on January 28.

The company added that it was a direct order, wherein it participated through the tender route.

Meanwhile, MIC Electronics said its board of directors will consider and approve financial results for the third quarter of FY26 on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

MIC Electronics Share Price Performance

MIC Electronics share price has fallen over 13% in one month and has declined 30% in three months. The smallcap stock has dropped 45% in one year, but has delivered multibagger returns of 3,473% over the past five years.

At 1:05 PM, MIC Electronics share price was still locked at 10% upper circuit of 38.94 apiece on the BSE.

MIC ElectronicsSmallcap Stocks
