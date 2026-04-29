Small-cap stock under ₹50 MIC Electronics jumps 10% following stock market rally

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Shares of MIC Electronics, a small-cap stock trading below ₹50, rallied nearly 10% on Wednesday, April 29, tracking a strong upmove across domestic equities.
The broader market witnessed firm buying interest, with benchmark indices gaining sharply on the back of strength in frontline stocks and supportive global cues. Asian markets largely moved higher despite overnight weakness on Wall Street. Meanwhile, oil prices edged lower after reports that the United Arab Emirates would exit OPEC, a development closely tracked by global energy markets. OPEC accounts for about 40% of global oil output, and the UAE remains one of its key producers, having previously pushed for higher production levels.
The BSE Sensex surged 993 points, or 1.3%, to hit an intraday high of 77,879.68, while the NSE Nifty50 advanced 288.30 points, or 1.2%, to trade at 24,284.00.
Brent crude for June delivery slipped 0.5% to USD 110.71 per barrel, while July contracts declined 0.6% to USD 103.74. Benchmark US crude also fell 0.6% to USD 99.32 per barrel.
For the quarter ended March 25, 2026, MIC Electronics reported a consolidated net loss of ₹18.35 crore. However, the company’s operational performance showed improvement during the period.
Revenue rose 13.3% year-on-year to ₹51 crore, compared to ₹45 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 60.6% to ₹13 crore from ₹8 crore, reflecting better execution and cost efficiencies.
EBITDA margins expanded by 772 basis points to 26.2%, up from 18.5% in the year-ago quarter.
The net loss was primarily due to a one-time, non-cash deferred tax adjustment. The company reversed deferred tax assets worth ₹29.3 crore linked to past losses from FY18, which had lapsed after the allowable carry-forward period under tax regulations. This led to higher tax expenses, weighing on profit after tax and earnings per share.
The company clarified that this adjustment does not impact its core operations, which include LED products, medical equipment, automobile components, and electronics trading.
MIC Electronics share price opened at ₹41 on the NSE on Wednesday. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹44.61 and a low of ₹40.85 during the session.
The stock has gained 40% over the past one month. However, it has declined 19% over the last six months and is down 24% over the past one year. Over a longer horizon, the stock has delivered strong returns, surging 1380% in the last five years.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.