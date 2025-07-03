Small-cap stock under ₹50: NBFC allots 600 commercial papers to SBI to raise funds. Details here

Small-cap stock under 50: Paisalo Digital, a small-cap NBFC, raised funds by allotting 600 commercial papers to SBI. The stock is part of LIC portfolio. It has delivered multibagger returns over the last five years even as the performance has been weak over a year.

Saloni Goel
Updated3 Jul 2025, 12:25 PM IST
Small-cap stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50: NBFC allots 600 commercial papers to SBI to raise funds. Details here
Small-cap stock under ₹50: NBFC allots 600 commercial papers to SBI to raise funds. Details here

Small-cap stock under 50: Paisalo Digital, a small-cap non-banking finance company (NBFC), wherein India's biggest insurer — Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) — holds a stake, announced raising funds via allotment of commercial papers (CPs) to the State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday, July 3.

The commercial papers were allotted today on a private placement basis to SBI and will be redeemed on September 4, following a 63-day tenure. According to the filing on the exchanges, Paisalo Digital allotted 600 commercial papers to SBI, having a face value of 5 lakh each. These CPs have a yield of 11%.

Also Read | Nifty Rejig: IndiGo, Max Health likely to replace these 2 stocks in Sept shuffle

The issue price of each commercial paper is at 4,90,683.50 apiece, a discount to the face value, resulting in a total issue value of 29.44 crore. On redemption, SBI will receive 30 crore from Paisalo Digital.

IDBI Bank is acting as an intermediary to ensure that issuance and payment are done smoothly.

As of the March 2025 quarter, LIC held a 1.17% stake in Paisalo Digital. Meanwhile, another insurer — SBI Life Insurance Company owned a 9.36% stake.

Also Read | Defence stocks gain as India-US govt to ink 10-year defence framework

Paisalo Digital Share Price Trend

Paisalo Digital shares remained rangebound in trade today, with the stock gyrating in a tight range of 31.40 to 30.64 apiece.

The small-cap NBFC stock opened at 31.31, higher than the last close of 30.93 per share and hit the day's high of 31.40. However, the gains soon fizzled, and the stock was trading flat with a negative bias around 12:23 pm.

Also Read | Pro FX Tech shares off to a firm start, list at 9% premium on NSE SME

Paisalo Digital share price has struggled over the last one year, as it has lost 58% of its value during this period. The small-cap stock below 50 is also down 37.5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 11.5% in the last three months.

However, on a longer time frame of five years, it has emerged as a multibagger stock, offering 183% returns to investors.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock under ₹50: NBFC allots 600 commercial papers to SBI to raise funds. Details here
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.