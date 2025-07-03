Small-cap stock under ₹50: NBFC allots 600 commercial papers to SBI to raise funds. Details here

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Paisalo Digital, a small-cap non-banking finance company (NBFC), wherein India's biggest insurer — Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) — holds a stake, announced raising funds via allotment of commercial papers (CPs) to the State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday, July 3.
The commercial papers were allotted today on a private placement basis to SBI and will be redeemed on September 4, following a 63-day tenure. According to the filing on the exchanges, Paisalo Digital allotted 600 commercial papers to SBI, having a face value of ₹5 lakh each. These CPs have a yield of 11%.
The issue price of each commercial paper is at ₹4,90,683.50 apiece, a discount to the face value, resulting in a total issue value of ₹29.44 crore. On redemption, SBI will receive ₹30 crore from Paisalo Digital.
IDBI Bank is acting as an intermediary to ensure that issuance and payment are done smoothly.
As of the March 2025 quarter, LIC held a 1.17% stake in Paisalo Digital. Meanwhile, another insurer — SBI Life Insurance Company owned a 9.36% stake.
Paisalo Digital shares remained rangebound in trade today, with the stock gyrating in a tight range of ₹31.40 to ₹30.64 apiece.
The small-cap NBFC stock opened at ₹31.31, higher than the last close of ₹30.93 per share and hit the day's high of ₹31.40. However, the gains soon fizzled, and the stock was trading flat with a negative bias around 12:23 pm.
Paisalo Digital share price has struggled over the last one year, as it has lost 58% of its value during this period. The small-cap stock below ₹50 is also down 37.5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 11.5% in the last three months.
However, on a longer time frame of five years, it has emerged as a multibagger stock, offering 183% returns to investors.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.