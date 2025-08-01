Small-cap stock under ₹50: NBFC declares board meeting to consider fundraising. Details here

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock under ₹50: An NBFC has declared a board meeting to consider fundraising. Details here about Paisalo Digital Limited

Small-cap stock under ₹ 50: An NBFC Paisalo Digital board meeting details Paisalo Digital, on Thursday, 31 July, after the market hours, intimated to the exchanges about its board meeting. In its release by Paisalo Digital on the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE, or the Bombay Stock Exchange of India Intimated regarding raising of funds through private placement of nonconvertible debentures.

The small-cap stock under ₹50, an NBFC, Paisalo Digital, in it release said that “we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited is scheduled to be held on August 5, 2025.”

The meeting of the board of directors of Paisalo Digital will consider and approve the fundraising proposal by way of issuance of listed, secured, non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

Paisalo Digital Ltd. a day earlier (30 July 2025) had announced the listing of 7.5% Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) Due 2029—Paisalo Digital Limited on the ‘Global Securities Market’ of India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited. The listing of 7.5% Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) due in 2029 will be in effect from 31 July 2025 as per Paisalo Digital Limited. The company has issued .$50,000,000 at 7.5 percent. Secured Foreign Currency Convertible.

Small-cap stock under ₹ 50: An NBFC Paisalo Digital share price movement Small-cap stock under ₹50, an NBFC Paisalo Digital opened at ₹31.08 on the BSE on Friday. At the time of opening, the Paisalo Digital share price was almost flat compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹31.09. The small-cap stock under ₹50: The NBFC Paisalo Digital share price, however, gained further to ₹31.64, which translated into gains of almost 1%. Notably the gains for Paisalo Digital share price was on a day when the Indian stock market remained weak and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex corrected 0.3-0.4%.