Small-cap stock under ₹50: NSE SME stock jumps despite sell-off in Indian stock market. Here's why

Small-cap stock under ₹50: NSE SME stock gained during the intraday trades on Tuesday despite sell-off in Indian stock market. Here's why Cellecor Gadgets share price gained

Cellecor Gadgets share price movement Cellecor Gadgets share price opened at ₹43.25 on the NSE on Tuesday and at the time of opening Cellecor Gadgets share price was higher than previous days closing price of ₹24.95. The Cellecor Gadgets share price thereafter surged to intraday highs of ₹43.90 and the same was when Indian Stock Market declines and the benchmark Nifty=-50 index declined more than 1%. However for Cellecor Gadgets share price, the intraday highs meant that Cellecor Gadgets share price had gained more than 2% during the intraday trades.

Cellecor Gadgets new product launch announcement Cellecor Gadgets intimated the National Stock Exchange of India on Monday 12 May 2025 about the launching of a new range of Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

As per the Cellecor Gadgets release, the company is set to expand its product portfolio with the launch of a new range of Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machines in May 2025. With a strategic focus on India beyond metros and big urban centres, this launch underscores Cellecor’s commitment to serving the evolving needs of Bharat 2.0, the next wave of consumers driving the country’s transformation as per Collecor.

The 7 kg and 8 kg capacity models of Cellecor's new line of automatic washing machines, produced in a strategic alliance with Dixon Technologies, are intended to satisfy the laundry requirements of small to medium-sized Indian households.

These devices provide trustworthy and intelligent solutions and are designed for ease of use, durability, and practicality.

The machines are made in India, satisfy the highest quality standards, and are designed to be affordable for a wide range of customers thanks to the collaboration with Dixon Technologies, India's top supplier of electronics manufacturing services, as per Collecor