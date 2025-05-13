Small-cap stock under ₹50: NSE SME stock jumps despite sell-off in Indian stock market. Here's why

Mint Market
Ujjval Jauhari
Updated13 May 2025, 11:44 AM IST
Cellecor Gadgets share price movement

Cellecor Gadgets share price opened at 43.25 on the NSE on Tuesday and at the time of opening Cellecor Gadgets share price was higher than previous days closing price of 24.95. The Cellecor Gadgets share price thereafter surged to intraday highs of 43.90 and the same was when Indian Stock Market declines and the benchmark Nifty=-50 index declined more than 1%. However for Cellecor Gadgets share price, the intraday highs meant that Cellecor Gadgets share price had gained more than 2% during the intraday trades.

Cellecor Gadgets new product launch announcement

Cellecor Gadgets intimated the National Stock Exchange of India on Monday 12 May 2025 about the launching of a new range of Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

As per the Cellecor Gadgets release, the company is set to expand its product portfolio with the launch of a new range of Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machines in May 2025. With a strategic focus on India beyond metros and big urban centres, this launch underscores Cellecor’s commitment to serving the evolving needs of Bharat 2.0, the next wave of consumers driving the country’s transformation as per Collecor.

The 7 kg and 8 kg capacity models of Cellecor's new line of automatic washing machines, produced in a strategic alliance with Dixon Technologies, are intended to satisfy the laundry requirements of small to medium-sized Indian households.

These devices provide trustworthy and intelligent solutions and are designed for ease of use, durability, and practicality.

The machines are made in India, satisfy the highest quality standards, and are designed to be affordable for a wide range of customers thanks to the collaboration with Dixon Technologies, India's top supplier of electronics manufacturing services, as per Collecor

