Small-cap stock under ₹50 extends post-Q2 results 2025 rally. Rises 11% in three days

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Pavna Industries shares extended their rally on Thursday, 13 November 2025, despite the company announcing a drop in its net profit for the July-September quarter for the financial year ending 2025-26, according to the company's results released on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Pavna Industries Q2 Results Pavna Industries announced its July to September quarter results for the 2025-26 fiscal year on Wednesday, 13 November 2025. The company recorded a 49% drop in its second-quarter net profits to ₹1.67 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹3.33 crore in the same period of the previous financial year, according to the consolidated financial statements.

The company also announced that the revenue from core operations dropped 11% in the second quarter results to ₹74.15 crore, compared to ₹83.73 crore in the same period a year ago.

Also Read | Michael Burry terminates hedge fund Scion's registration status

The filing data also showed that the company's total expenses dropped 8.89% to ₹72.15 crore in the July-September quarter of the financial year 2025-26, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹79.19 crore in the same period a year ago.

Advertisement

Pavna Industries share price trend Pavna Industries shares closed 2.33% higher at ₹37.34 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹36.49 at the previous market close. The company announced its Q2 results after the market operating hours on 12 November 2025.

Shares of the company have gained more than 11% in the last three market sessions on the stock market. However, the shares have lost 36.29% in the last one-year period.

Also Read | Promoter group boosts stake in SBI Life-owned NBFC Paisalo Digital

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the Pavna Industries shares have dropped 22.72% in 2025 and have lost 5.47% in the last one-month period. Pavna Industries' stock has gained 6.29% in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Shares of the company hit their 52-week high level at ₹60 on 13 November 2024, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹29.52 on 3 March 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹521.01 crore as of the stock market close on Thursday, 13 November 2025.

Advertisement

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee