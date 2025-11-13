Small-cap stock under ₹50 extends post-Q2 results 2025 rally. Rises 11% in three days

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Pavna Industries shares extended their rally on Thursday, 13 November 2025, despite the company announcing a drop in its net profit for the July-September quarter for the financial year ending 2025-26, according to the company's results released on Wednesday.
Pavna Industries announced its July to September quarter results for the 2025-26 fiscal year on Wednesday, 13 November 2025. The company recorded a 49% drop in its second-quarter net profits to ₹1.67 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹3.33 crore in the same period of the previous financial year, according to the consolidated financial statements.
The company also announced that the revenue from core operations dropped 11% in the second quarter results to ₹74.15 crore, compared to ₹83.73 crore in the same period a year ago.
The filing data also showed that the company's total expenses dropped 8.89% to ₹72.15 crore in the July-September quarter of the financial year 2025-26, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹79.19 crore in the same period a year ago.
Pavna Industries shares closed 2.33% higher at ₹37.34 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹36.49 at the previous market close. The company announced its Q2 results after the market operating hours on 12 November 2025.
Shares of the company have gained more than 11% in the last three market sessions on the stock market. However, the shares have lost 36.29% in the last one-year period.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the Pavna Industries shares have dropped 22.72% in 2025 and have lost 5.47% in the last one-month period. Pavna Industries' stock has gained 6.29% in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.
Shares of the company hit their 52-week high level at ₹60 on 13 November 2024, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹29.52 on 3 March 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹521.01 crore as of the stock market close on Thursday, 13 November 2025.
Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.