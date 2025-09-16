Small-cap stock under ₹50 Pavna Industries hits 20% upper circuit after spurt in volume by 50 times

Small-cap stock under ₹50, Pavna Industries share price was locked in a 20 percent upper circuit at ₹41.10 on Tuesday after witnessing a sharp surge in volumes, which spiked nearly 50 times. The rally came even as concerns linger around its stretched valuations and muted trading participation. The company’s price-to-earnings (PE) ratio has stayed above 50 for the past four trailing quarters, signaling steep valuations.

At the same time, investor activity in the counter has been limited. The average daily number of unique clients or PANs trading the scrip over the last 30 days stood below 100. The stock has also seen sharp volatility, with its high-low price variation exceeding 150 percent in the past 12 months.

Stock Performance and Financials Pavna Industries has struggled to sustain momentum over the past year. The smallcap stock has shed nearly 46 percent from its 52-week high of ₹75.96, touched in October 2024, though it remains above its 52-week low of ₹29.52, hit in March 2025. Over the last year, the stock declined 18 percent, but it gained 20 percent in the past six months.

Financial performance has also been under pressure. The company posted a net loss of ₹2.10 crore in Q1FY26, compared to a net profit of ₹2.23 crore in the same quarter last year. Sales fell sharply by 23.39 percent to ₹60.40 crore from ₹78.84 crore a year earlier.

About Pavna Industries Pavna Industries is among India’s leading automotive component manufacturers catering to the two- and three-wheeler industry. The company operates nine facilities across Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Pantnagar (Uttarakhand), and an upcoming plant in Hosur (Tamil Nadu).

The stock recently turned ex-split on September 1, following the sub-division of one equity share of face value ₹10 into 10 equity shares of face value ₹1 each.

