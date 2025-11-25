Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps almost 14% despite volatile trends on Dalal Street

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Small-cap stock under ₹50 Pavna Industries share price rallies almost 14% on Tuesday, November 25 after the firm announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh (GoUP), marking a significant expansion plan for the auto-components manufacturer. The company disclosed the development in an exchange filing dated November 24, 2025, submitted to both BSE and NSE.

Meanwhile, the Indian markets has been volatile in recent times, trading 0.15% higher in today's deals.

According to the regulatory filing, Pavna Industries plans to invest ₹250 crore over the next 3 to 5 years to develop a new project in Uttar Pradesh. Alongside the capital investment, the company aims to generate approximately 500 jobs, strengthening its manufacturing footprint in the state.

In its exchange filing dated November 24, 2025, the company stated, “we wish to inform you that the company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government of Uttar Pradesh (GoUP)”, signalling its intent to significantly scale its manufacturing presence in the state.

UP Govt to Facilitate Approvals and Incentives Pavna Industries stated that the MoU includes support from the state government in establishing the proposed project.

The filing highlights that the Uttar Pradesh government will play a facilitating role in the upcoming project. As per the filing, GoUP will facilitate necessary permissions, registrations, approvals and clearances, and will also assist the company in availing incentives under various state and central government schemes.

This support is expected to streamline regulatory processes and help Pavna Industries benefit from both state and central incentive programmes aimed at boosting manufacturing.

The investment marks another milestone for Pavna Industries, which manufactures automotive components and security systems for major two-wheeler and four-wheeler OEMs. The new project is expected to enhance the company's production capacity and support its long-term growth strategy in northern India.

Pavan Industries Stock Performance The small-cap stock surged as much as 13.7% to its day's high of ₹35. It is still 40% away from its 52-week high of ₹58.44, hit in January 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹29.52 in March 2025.

However, in recent past, the scrip has been under pressure. It fell 44% in last 1 year, 21% in 6 months, 28% in 3 months and over 10% in last 1 month.