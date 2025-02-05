Stock Market today: Small-cap stock under ₹50, Pharma stock, Sigachi Industries share price gains after CAPEX expansion update.

Sigachi Industries share price opened at ₹45.49 on the BSE on Wednesday, almost 2% higher than the previous days closing price of ₹44.71. The Sigachi Industries share price thereafter traded between ₹44.81 to ₹45.49 band, the Intraday lows to intraday highs respectively.

Sigachi Industries share price has also corrected significantly in last one year with pressure on the markets, however is rebounding well now.

Sigachi Industries CAPEX updates As per Press Release issued by Sigachi Industries on the exchanges on the 4th February 2025, to enhance Research and Development (R&D) capabilities, Sigachi is establishing a state-of-the-art R&D Center in Hyderabad, bringing its critical API developments and Analytical Efforts under one roof.

This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and advancing pharmaceutical solutions, as per Sigachi Industries

This strategic initiative involves an investment of up to $ 1 Million and is set to commence immediately, reinforcing Sigachi's commitment to innovation and long-term growth and efficiency, as per the press release Sigachi Industries

Sigachi Industries share price Target 2025 Sigachi share price is looking positive on the technical chart., said Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities. The pharma stock may touch the ₹52 and ₹58 a piece mark soon once it breaks above ₹49.50 per share on a closing basis, as per Ojha. Ojha thereby added that Sighachi shareholders can subscribe to the targets mentioned above. However, they must maintain a stop loss at ₹41 per share mark on a closing basis while holding the scrip. Fresh investors can also initiate momentum buying at the current market price for the short-term target of ₹58, maintaining a stop loss at ₹41 apiece., added Ojha