Small-cap stock under ₹50: Pharma stock jumps after CAPEX expansion update. Do you own?

  • Stock Market today: Small-cap stock under 50: Pharma stock Sigachi Industries share price is gaining momentum, buoyed by its recent CAPEX expansion for a R&D center. Analysts predict a price target, urging investors to watch closely as the stock aims to break past key resistance levels.

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated5 Feb 2025, 12:32 PM IST
Stock Market today: Small-cap stock under ₹50: Pharma stock

Stock Market today: Small-cap stock under 50, Pharma stock, Sigachi Industries share price gains after CAPEX expansion update.

Sigachi Industries share price opened at 45.49 on the BSE on Wednesday, almost 2% higher than the previous days closing price of 44.71. The Sigachi Industries share price thereafter traded between 44.81 to 45.49 band, the Intraday lows to intraday highs respectively.

Sigachi Industries share price has also corrected significantly in last one year with pressure on the markets, however is rebounding well now.

Sigachi Industries CAPEX updates

As per Press Release issued by Sigachi Industries on the exchanges on the 4th February 2025, to enhance Research and Development (R&D) capabilities, Sigachi is establishing a state-of-the-art R&D Center in Hyderabad, bringing its critical API developments and Analytical Efforts under one roof.

This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and advancing pharmaceutical solutions, as per Sigachi Industries

This strategic initiative involves an investment of up to $ 1 Million and is set to commence immediately, reinforcing Sigachi's commitment to innovation and long-term growth and efficiency, as per the press release Sigachi Industries

Sigachi Industries share price Target 2025

Sigachi share price is looking positive on the technical chart., said Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities. The pharma stock may touch the 52 and 58 a piece mark soon once it breaks above 49.50 per share on a closing basis, as per Ojha. Ojha thereby added that Sighachi shareholders can subscribe to the targets mentioned above. However, they must maintain a stop loss at 41 per share mark on a closing basis while holding the scrip. Fresh investors can also initiate momentum buying at the current market price for the short-term target of 58, maintaining a stop loss at 41 apiece., added Ojha

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

 

5 Feb 2025, 12:32 PM IST
First Published:5 Feb 2025, 12:32 PM IST
