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Small-cap stock under ₹50 RDB Infrastructure hits upper circuit after this order update

RDB Infrastructure share price surged 5% following its announcement of a solar cell manufacturing project in partnership with Samvik Power. The allocation includes 36.46 acres on a 90-year lease, with a premium of 36,89,77,192, and contract signing required within 90 days.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published8 Apr 2026, 12:34 PM IST
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Small-cap stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 RDB Infrastructure hits upper circuit after this order update
Small-cap stock under ₹50 RDB Infrastructure hits upper circuit after this order update(Pixabay)
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RDB Infrastructure share price hit the 5% upper circuit limit on Wednesday, April 8, following the company's announcement that, in partnership with Samvik Power Private Limited, it has received a Notice of Award for an industrial plot allocation in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar for the purpose of solar cell manufacturing.

This project encompasses around 36.46 acres of land, with a total premium amounting to 36,89,77,192, which translates to 2,501 per square meter. The land will be provided on a 90-year leasehold arrangement, with the lease rent undergoing revision every 30 years, and the lease contract is required to be signed within 90 days from the date of the award.

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The land allocation is designed to facilitate sustainable industrial growth, functioning within a national framework that specifies distinct timelines and responsibilities. It is available on a leasehold term of 90 years, with lease payments set to be adjusted every three decades.

The contract needs to be finalised within 90 days following the issuance of the Notice of Award. Furthermore, the land is exclusively allocated for the production and processing of solar cells, ensuring its utilization is consistent with the project's industrial goals.

Recently, RDB Infrastructure and Power won a construction contract worth 73 crore from Primarc Projects for a major residential development in Howrah. According to its official statement, the company has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent with Primarc Projects to carry out construction for the upcoming Primarc Aadvika project in Shibpur, Howrah, West Bengal.

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The contract encompasses both sub-structure and super-structure construction for the extensive residential project located on Rajnarayan Roy Chowdhury Ghat Road. The project covers an area of around 5 lakh sq. ft., with a contract value of 73 crore plus applicable taxes. Categorized as a domestic construction initiative, it is anticipated to be completed within 30 months.

(more to come)

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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