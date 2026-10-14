Small-cap stock under ₹50 retraced after rising up to 7% | Update on SpaceX International, ₹147 cr AI order in focus

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Amid rally in stocks listed at the key indices — Nifty 50, Sensex and the Bank Nifty, the positive sentiment trickled down to other benchmark listed stocks as well. Small-cap stock Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd is one of them. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price today opened with a big upside gap at ₹20 and touched an intraday high of ₹20.99 apiece within a few minutes of the Opening Bell on Wednesday, locking an intraday gain of around 7%. However, profit-booking triggered at the higher levels and the stock retraced from its Wednesday's high. The small-cap stock under ₹50, which is one of the AI stocks in India, is currently oscillating around ₹20 apiece levels, showcasing an intraday gain of around 2.5% against the previous day's close of ₹19.61 apiece.

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Blue Cloud Softech Solutions | What's fueling stock today? The small-ap company witnessed strong buying during the early morning session after the IT enabled AI company announced the begining of delivery in its ₹25 crore order from SpaceX Intrernational, saying, "Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, an AI-first technology conglomerate, today announced a strong start to its USD 150 million programme with SpaceX International Ltd, Labuan. Within weeks of beginning delivery on 24 August 2026, the Company has completed the architecture phase of the programme and delivered approximately ₹25 crore of work in the quarter ended 30 September 2026. Work for the current quarter has commenced exactly as planned."

The engagement spans three high-growth sectors at the centre of the global digital economy: AI infrastructure and data centre solutions, cybersecurity, and telecommunications. AI infrastructure and data centres are delivered together as one integrated sector, because the compute, power, cooling and network that AI needs are built as a single system. Blue Cloud is delivering across all three through one integrated team, so that architecture, engineering and operations move together and nothing waits on a hand-off.

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The company’s disclosed counterparty is SpaceX International Ltd, Labuan; investors should not automatically equate it with Elon Musk’s SpaceX aerospace business.

Delivery on for ₹ 25 crore AI infra order from IBM Cloud The small-cp company declred last week that it has started to deliver the AI infra order from IBM Cloud Inc worth ₹25 crore, fueling the speculation for a strong revenue and profit growth in upcoming Q2 results 2026.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price target Speaking on the technical outlook of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price, Mahesh m Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development, said, “The stock is well below its 52-week high and available at high discount. Existing shareholders can hold the scrip maintaining stop-loss at ₹16.80.”

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Ojha said that small-cap stock under ₹50 is facing resistance at ₹20.95. On breaking aboe this resistance on a closing basis, we can expect the stock to go up to ₹23.50 mark.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).