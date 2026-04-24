Small-cap stock under ₹50 Rhetan TMT hits 52-week high despite stock market crash

Small-cap stock under ₹50 Rhetan TMT share price advanced over 2% to its 52-week high of ₹29.41 on BSE on Friday, April 23 despite broader weakness in the Indian stock markets.

The Indian stock market continued witnessing a strong selloff for the third consecutive session on Friday, 24 April, with the benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- crashing by 1% each during the session as soaring crude oil prices and escalating US-Iran war in the Middle East dented sentiment. The 30-share pack crashed more than 800 points, or 1%, to an intraday low of 76,829, while the Nifty 50 plunged by 1% to the day's low of 23,944.

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Following today's rise, the small-cap stock has given multibagger returns and is now over 102% higher than its 52-week low of ₹14.52, hit in July 2025.

Moreover, it has also been on an uptrend in recent times, rising 16% in 1 month, 8% in 3 months, 30% in 6 months and 57% in the last 1 year.

Rhetan TMT Q3 Results and other recent developments Last month, the company approved the insertion of a new object clause in the Main Object Clause of its Memorandum of Association to expand its business scope. It has introduced Clause No. III [A] (5), enabling it to undertake comprehensive commodity trading operations. This expansion allows the company to engage in trading, buying, selling, importing, and exporting a wide range of commodities across both domestic and international markets.

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Under this new clause, the company can deal in agricultural and non-agricultural commodities, including metals, bullion, and minerals. It is also permitted to transact in both physical commodities and derivative contracts. The scope further extends to recognized as well as unrecognized markets, in India and overseas. Additionally, the clause authorizes activities such as investing, arbitraging, hedging, and dealing in commodities like precious and base metals, energy products, soft and hard commodities through spot, forward, futures, and options contracts.

On the financial front, the company reported strong performance for Q3FY26. Revenue from operations stood at ₹615.48 lakh, while other income contributed significantly at ₹317.24 lakh, taking total income to ₹932.72 lakh for the quarter. Net profit surged to ₹444.78 lakh, compared to ₹139.05 lakh in the same quarter last year.

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Despite a 3.5% decline in revenue from operations from ₹638.03 lakh in Q3FY25, the sharp rise in other income led to a 46.1% increase in total income. Profitability saw a substantial jump, with net profit rising 219.9% year-on-year. Basic EPS also increased to ₹0.06 from ₹0.02, marking a 200% growth.

Rhetan TMT Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of thermo-mechanically treated (TMT) bars in India. Its product portfolio includes TMT bars widely used in residential housing, multi-storey buildings, bridges, flyovers, and other civil engineering and construction projects. The company also produces round bars, which find applications in engineering components, the forging industry, foundation bolts, and shafting products. Incorporated in 1984, Rhetan TMT Limited is headquartered in Ahmedabad, India.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.