Small-cap stock under ₹50 rises over 3% in relief rally on D-Street. Do you own?

  • HMA Agro Industries share price rose 3.4% after signing agreements with Marya Frozen Agro Food Products for processing frozen Halal buffalo meat. Analyst Rajesh Bhosale noted the stock's overall downtrend despite market gains, with resistance at 35 and support at 30.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published5 Mar 2025, 03:03 PM IST
HMA Agro Industries share price climbed 3.4% on Wednesday following the company's signing of facilities agreements with Marya Frozen Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd. This agreement allows for services related to the slaughtering, chilling, processing, freezing, and packing of frozen Halal boneless buffalo meat.

According to the exchange filing, Marya Frozen Agro Food Products boasts a processing capacity of 298.00 MT per day. The agreement spans a duration of two years, starting from March 3, 2025. Marya Frozen will obtain all the necessary certificates for the processing of goods and will secure the required insurance for the manufacturing facility at their own expense.

On a consolidated level, HMA Agro Industries' revenues amounted to 14,549.83 million in Q3FY25, a decrease from 14,658.63 million in Q2FY25, but an increase of 6.14% from 34,231.50 million in 9MFY24 to 36,334.58 million in 9MFY25. The EBIDTA was recorded at 579.76 million in Q3FY25, down from 700.61 million in Q2FY25, and it fell from 1,767.99 million in 9MFY24 to 1,454.76 million in 9MFY25.

HMA Agro Industries Limited is an Indian company involved in food trade, specializing in the export of frozen buffalo meat, seafood, and various other items to more than 50 countries. Established in 2008, the company is based in India.

Technical Views

HMA Agro Industries share price today opened at 31.20 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high at 32.23 apiece and an intraday low of 31.17 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, HMA Agro Industries share price is up along with the broader markets, up around 2%, however, overall trend for the stock is down and any further upmove should be considered as exiting approach, 35 is next resistance whereas 30 is support.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published:5 Mar 2025, 03:03 PM IST
