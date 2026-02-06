Small-cap stock under ₹50, Sampre Nutritions jumps 5% after this capex update

Shares of confectionery maker Sampre Nutritions, a small-cap stock priced under ₹50, rose 5% on Friday, 6 February, following an update on capital expenditure for its subsidiary with Egypt-based Orascom Industrial Parks.

Following the market hours on Friday, Sampre Nutritions' share price stood at ₹24.32, up 5.24% at the BSE. The shares opened at ₹23.50.

Sampre Nutritions capex update Sampre Nutrition Holding Limited, a subsidiary of Sampre Nutritions Limited, has entered into a Land Purchase and Allocation Agreement with Orascom Industrial Parks, Egypt, on 1 February 2026, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday during market hours.

Advertisement

The agreement aims to establish industrial operations for food processing and confectionery production. Orascom Industrial Parks has approved the sale and allocation of a 30,000-square-meter industrial land parcel within its park. This facility is expected to boost Sampre Nutritions’ manufacturing capacity and support its long-term growth plans in global markets.

Sampre Nutritions financials In Q2FY26, Sampre Nutritions reported revenue from operations of ₹9.99 crore, up 37.5% from ₹7.27 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit for the same period was at ₹89.55 lakh, marking a 6-fold Y-o-Y growth from ₹12.45 lakh in Q2FY25, the company said.

Recent corporate developments In terms of latest corporate developments, the Board of Directors on 5 November 2025 approved the issuance of equity shares to the promoters, Brahma Gurbani and Meera Gurbani, by conversion of existing unsecured loans on a preferential basis. The board also approved the allotment of 17.70 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹5 at ₹42 per share, upon conversion of unsecured loans amounting to ₹7.43 crore.

Advertisement

Also Read | Spice Lounge Food Works share price hits upper circuit for second session

On 17 November 2025, the Board approved the issue of 43,693,710 bonus equity shares, each with a face value of ₹5, in a 1:1 ratio to qualifying shareholders. Additionally, on December 22, 2025, the Board sanctioned the conversion of 13 Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs), resulting in the allotment of 7,621,493 equity shares at a conversion price of ₹14.96 per share.

The company recently signed a manufacturing agreement with Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) to produce and supply nutraceutical and food products. This agreement is projected to generate annual revenues of ₹12 to 15 crores over three years, Sampre Nutritions said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.