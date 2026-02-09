SBI Life remains steady in NBFC stock Paisalo Digital despite FPI's stake raise during Q3FY26

SBI Life maintained its shareholding in small-cap stock under ₹50 Paisalo Digital in the quarter ended December 2025 (Q3FY26) at 6.83% or 6.98 crore shares same as the previous quarter (Q2FY26).

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) raised stake in the firm to 20.89% or 18.99 crore share from 20.08% or 18.25 crore shares during the September quarter, shows the latest shareholding pattern.

Retail buying also witnessed an uptick during the quarter under review, as the investors' stake rose to 12.57% or 11.43 crore from 12.05% or 10.96 crore shares on a QoQ basis.

FPI buying is generally perceived as a positive signal by stock market investors, as it signals institutional confidence in the stock of the company.

Paisalo Digital Q3 Results For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Paisalo Digital posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹66.3 crore, up from ₹62.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, marking a YoY increase of about 6.6%. On a sequential basis, profit rose nearly 30% from ₹51 crore reported in the September quarter (Q2 FY26).

Total income in Q3FY26 stood at ₹240.1 crore, compared with ₹203.8 crore in the year-ago period and ₹224.0 crore in the preceding quarter. The company also reported net income of ₹243 crore, up sharply from ₹181 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Net interest income improved significantly to ₹148 crore, from ₹99 crore a year earlier, according to the company’s earnings filing.

In late January, Paisalo Digital announced the redemption of ₹1 crore of unlisted, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures by exercising an early call option, a move aimed at reducing long-term debt ahead of the instruments’ scheduled maturity.

Earlier in the year, the small-cap NBFC raised ₹188.5 crore during the third quarter through listed issuances, securing an annual return of 8.5%. The fundraise was undertaken to optimise funding costs, enhance capital efficiency and support business expansion.

Paisalo Digital share performance The NBFC stock was trading around 3% lower in trade today, February 9. It has lost 16% in the last 1 year but added 16% in the past 6 months.

Recently, it fell around 2% in the last 1 month.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.