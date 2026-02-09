SBI Life remains steady in NBFC stock Paisalo Digital despite FPI's stake raise during Q3FY26

SBI Life maintained its shareholding in small-cap stock under ₹50 Paisalo Digital in the quarter ended December 2025 (Q3FY26) at 6.83% or 6.98 crore shares same as the previous quarter (Q2FY26).
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) raised stake in the firm to 20.89% or 18.99 crore share from 20.08% or 18.25 crore shares during the September quarter, shows the latest shareholding pattern.
Retail buying also witnessed an uptick during the quarter under review, as the investors' stake rose to 12.57% or 11.43 crore from 12.05% or 10.96 crore shares on a QoQ basis.
FPI buying is generally perceived as a positive signal by stock market investors, as it signals institutional confidence in the stock of the company.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Paisalo Digital posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹66.3 crore, up from ₹62.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, marking a YoY increase of about 6.6%. On a sequential basis, profit rose nearly 30% from ₹51 crore reported in the September quarter (Q2 FY26).
Total income in Q3FY26 stood at ₹240.1 crore, compared with ₹203.8 crore in the year-ago period and ₹224.0 crore in the preceding quarter. The company also reported net income of ₹243 crore, up sharply from ₹181 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Net interest income improved significantly to ₹148 crore, from ₹99 crore a year earlier, according to the company’s earnings filing.
In late January, Paisalo Digital announced the redemption of ₹1 crore of unlisted, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures by exercising an early call option, a move aimed at reducing long-term debt ahead of the instruments’ scheduled maturity.
Earlier in the year, the small-cap NBFC raised ₹188.5 crore during the third quarter through listed issuances, securing an annual return of 8.5%. The fundraise was undertaken to optimise funding costs, enhance capital efficiency and support business expansion.
The NBFC stock was trading around 3% lower in trade today, February 9. It has lost 16% in the last 1 year but added 16% in the past 6 months.
Recently, it fell around 2% in the last 1 month.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.