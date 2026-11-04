Small-cap stock under ₹50 SC Agrotech hits 5% upper circuit for 8th straight session; gives 160% returns in one year

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Despite high volatility in the Indian stock market, some stocks have shown resilience against this nervousness on Dalal Street. Shares of SC Agrotech Ltd are one of them. The small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹337 crore opened at ₹44.37 per share on the BSE and touched the 5% upper circuit within a few seconds of the Opening Bell. While hitting this upper circuit, the small-cap stock under ₹50 went on to touch 5% upper circuit for the eighth straight session. The small-cap stock that has delivered 160% returns in one year has been hitting the upper circuit since 26 October 2026, delivering over 43% in eight days by rising from ₹30.88 to ₹44.37 per share.

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The small-cap company was in the news on Tuesday evening for receiving approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for the acquisition of the subsidiary company — SC Careoasis Healthcare Private Limited. The latest catalyst is SC Agrotech’s digital agriculture platform, AgriBridge, which the company says has been launched for public use on November 4, 2026, i.e., today

SC Agrotech latest news The small-cap company with a stock price below ₹50 informed the Indian exchanges about the government's approval, saying, “We hereby wish to inform that, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved incorporation of a subsidiary of the Company in the name of “SC Careoasis Healthcare Private Limited” on October 30, 2026. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has issued a Certificate of Incorporation for the same.”

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SC Agrotech reported 48x rise in net profit in Q2FY27 SC Agrotech’s latest quarterly results have provided investors with a striking earnings story.

Revenue from operations surged from ₹5.02 crore in Q2 FY26 to ₹45.26 crore in Q2 FY27, representing year-on-year growth of approximately 802%.

The company’s quarterly net profit jumped from just ₹21.21 lakh to ₹10.21 crore — an increase of nearly 48 times.

The strong numbers continued into the first half of FY27, when SC Agrotech reported revenue of ₹83.11 crore and profit after tax of ₹19.77 crore.

For investors tracking earnings-driven small-cap opportunities, the scale of this improvement is significant. The next test will be the company’s ability to sustain profitability and translate reported earnings into operating cash flows.

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AgriBridge Goes Live: A New Chapter for SC Agrotech? SC Agrotech’s latest announcement adds a technology-led dimension to its existing agricultural business.

The company says its digital agricultural marketplace, AgriBridge, is live at agribridge.app from November 4, 2026.

The platform is designed to bring farmers, agricultural suppliers and institutional buyers together through digital crop listings, buyer discovery, quotations and transaction-management workflows.

₹ 10 Crore vs ₹ 100 Crore: AgriBridge mathematics you must know The company’s launch materials include two hypothetical capital-deployment illustrations that provide insight into the platform’s potential economics at a mature operating scale.

Under a ₹10 crore illustrative deployment, annual marketplace GMV of ₹125 crore and an assumed 5.2% monetisation rate produce ₹6.5 crore in modelled revenue and approximately ₹1.4 crore in annual profit after tax.

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In a larger ₹100 crore hypothetical expansion, annual GMV of ₹1,000 crore could generate ₹52 crore in platform revenue and approximately ₹12.1 crore in profit after tax under the specified operating-cost assumptions.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).