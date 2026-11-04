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Small-cap stock under ₹50 SC Agrotech hits 5% upper circuit for 8th straight session; gives 160% returns in one year

Small-cap stock under 50 has been hitting 5% upper circuit since 26 October 2026

Asit Manohar
Published4 Nov 2026, 12:43 PM IST
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Small-cap stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 has risen from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30.88 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.37 per share mark in the last eight straight sessions, finding no seller on all these eight sessions.
Small-cap stock under ₹50 has risen from ₹30.88 to ₹44.37 per share mark in the last eight straight sessions, finding no seller on all these eight sessions.(Photo: Representational AI-generated image for educational purposes only)
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Small-cap stock under 50: Despite high volatility in the Indian stock market, some stocks have shown resilience against this nervousness on Dalal Street. Shares of SC Agrotech Ltd are one of them. The small-cap stock with a market cap of 337 crore opened at 44.37 per share on the BSE and touched the 5% upper circuit within a few seconds of the Opening Bell. While hitting this upper circuit, the small-cap stock under 50 went on to touch 5% upper circuit for the eighth straight session. The small-cap stock that has delivered 160% returns in one year has been hitting the upper circuit since 26 October 2026, delivering over 43% in eight days by rising from 30.88 to 44.37 per share.

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The small-cap company was in the news on Tuesday evening for receiving approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for the acquisition of the subsidiary company — SC Careoasis Healthcare Private Limited. The latest catalyst is SC Agrotech’s digital agriculture platform, AgriBridge, which the company says has been launched for public use on November 4, 2026, i.e., today

SC Agrotech latest news

The small-cap company with a stock price below 50 informed the Indian exchanges about the government's approval, saying, “We hereby wish to inform that, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved incorporation of a subsidiary of the Company in the name of “SC Careoasis Healthcare Private Limited” on October 30, 2026. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has issued a Certificate of Incorporation for the same.”

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SC Agrotech reported 48x rise in net profit in Q2FY27

SC Agrotech’s latest quarterly results have provided investors with a striking earnings story.

Revenue from operations surged from 5.02 crore in Q2 FY26 to 45.26 crore in Q2 FY27, representing year-on-year growth of approximately 802%.

The company’s quarterly net profit jumped from just 21.21 lakh to 10.21 crore — an increase of nearly 48 times.

The strong numbers continued into the first half of FY27, when SC Agrotech reported revenue of 83.11 crore and profit after tax of 19.77 crore.

For investors tracking earnings-driven small-cap opportunities, the scale of this improvement is significant. The next test will be the company’s ability to sustain profitability and translate reported earnings into operating cash flows.

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AgriBridge Goes Live: A New Chapter for SC Agrotech?

SC Agrotech’s latest announcement adds a technology-led dimension to its existing agricultural business.

The company says its digital agricultural marketplace, AgriBridge, is live at agribridge.app from November 4, 2026.

The platform is designed to bring farmers, agricultural suppliers and institutional buyers together through digital crop listings, buyer discovery, quotations and transaction-management workflows.

10 Crore vs 100 Crore: AgriBridge mathematics you must know

The company’s launch materials include two hypothetical capital-deployment illustrations that provide insight into the platform’s potential economics at a mature operating scale.

Under a 10 crore illustrative deployment, annual marketplace GMV of 125 crore and an assumed 5.2% monetisation rate produce 6.5 crore in modelled revenue and approximately 1.4 crore in annual profit after tax.

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In a larger 100 crore hypothetical expansion, annual GMV of 1,000 crore could generate 52 crore in platform revenue and approximately 12.1 crore in profit after tax under the specified operating-cost assumptions.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

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