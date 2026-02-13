Small-cap stock under ₹50 hits upper circuit despite stock market sell-off

Silverline Technologies share price was locked in at 5% upper circuit on Friday, led by strong buying interest. The small-cap stock surged as much as 5% to ₹15.39 apiece on the BSE.

Silverline Technologies shares have hit 5% upper circuit for the fourteenth consecutive trading session, with the penny stock posting cumulative gains of 97% during the period.

The rally in Silverline Technologies share price comes amid steep losses in the broader Indian stock market today. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are down by over 1% each.

Also Read | Why is Indian stock market falling today?

The company has announced that the meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on 18 February 2026 to consider and evaluate the strategic investment proposal worth ₹80 crore.

Silverline Technologies’ board will consider a non-binding Letter of Intent received from Trueledger Technologies FZE, expressing interest in acquiring up to 20% equity participation in the company, without specifying a consideration amount.

The company will consider a proposal by its management to offer up to 20% equity participation at an aggregate consideration of ₹80 crore, implying a potential post-money valuation of approximately ₹400 crore, subject to regulatory compliance and approvals.

Further, it will also consider raising of funds through issuance of equity shares or other permissible securities on a preferential basis, along with the appointment of an independent SEBI-registered Registered Valuer and other professional advisors to evaluate and support the proposed valuation and transaction structuring.

Silverline Technologies Share Price Performance Silverline Technologies share price has jumped over 87% in one month and has rallied 25% in the past three months. The small-cap stock has surged 45% in six months and has risen 31% in one year.