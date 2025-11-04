Small-cap stock under ₹50 Sindhu Trade Links jumps 5% despite stock market sell-off.

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Sindhu Trade Links jumped more than 5% during the stock market session on Tuesday, despite a market-wide sell-off, which was fueled due to profit booking and weak global cues on 4 November 2025.

The benchmark equity indices in India closed lower as investors lost more than ₹2 trillion, as both the BSE and NSE closed below with intraday losses. The benchmark Nifty 50 index closed 0.64% or 165.7 points lower at 25,597.65 points on Tuesday, compared to 25,763.35 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex index also lost 0.62% or 519.34 points lower at 83,459.15 points after Tuesday's market, compared to 83,978.49 points at the previous trading session.

Mint reported earlier that the investors lost ₹2 trillion on Monday, as the overall market capitalisation (M-Cap) of companies listed on the BSE dropped under ₹470 trillion, compared to ₹472.5 trillion in the previous day's closing.

Sindhu Trade Links share price trend Sindhu Trade Links shares closed 5.31% higher at ₹25 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹23.74 at the previous day's closing. The company shares traded higher as the trading volumes touched 41.03 lakh at the market close, according to NSE data.

Since the company's stock market listing in 2023, the shares of the logistics solutions provider have given investors more than 8% returns on their investment in the last five years. The share price has risen over 11% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the Sindhu Trade shares have gained 12.31% in 2025 but are down 11% in the last one-month period. However, the company's stocks are currently trading 3.78% higher over the last five days on the Indian stock market.

According to the data collected from the NSE website, the share price hit its 52-week high level at ₹39.29 on 7 July 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹13 on 12 March 2025. Sindhu Trade Links' market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹3,854.82 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 4 November 2025.

The share price currently has an upper circuit level of ₹28.48, while the lower circuit level stands at ₹18.99, with a price tolerance band of 20%.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee