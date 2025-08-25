Small-cap stock under ₹50: Sindhu Trade Links share price jumps 10%; do you own?

Sindhu Trade Links share price jumped over 10% on Monday led by heavy buying momentum. The smallcap stock snapped its three-day losing streak and rallied as much as 10.44% to ₹26.33 apiece on the BSE.

The gains in Sindhu Trade Links share price was supported by strong trading volumes. Around 46 lakh equity shares of logistics solution provider Sindhu Trade Links Ltd changed hands on stock exchanges, significantly higher than its one week average trading volume of 6 lakh shares, and one month average trading volume of 23 lakh shares.

Sindhu Trade Links recently announced its Q1 results. The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹18.79 crore in the first quarter of FY26 as against a profit of ₹71.49 crore in the year-ago period. The company had posted a net loss of ₹58.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025.

Consolidated revenue from operations in Q1FY26 fell to ₹165.34 crore from ₹554.09 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Transportations, Logistics, Mining & Construction segment registered a revenue of 104.14 crore during the June quarter of FY26 as compared with ₹105,71 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year. The segment’s EBIT fell to ₹18.74 crore from ₹24.42 crore, YoY.

Overseas Coal Mining & Trading segment’s revenue in Q1FY26 fell to ₹30.04 crore, while its EBIT decreased to ₹8.70 crore.

Sindhu Trade Links Share Price Performance Sindhu Trade Links share price has fallen 16% in one month, but the smallcap stock has gained 16% in three months, and has rallied 67% in six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Sindhu Trade Links shares have risen 15%, while they have gained 28% in one year. Sindhu Trade Links share price has delivered multibagger returns of 1,550% in the past five years.

At 2:15 PM, Sindhu Trade Links share price was trading 5.49% higher at ₹25.15 apiece on the BSE.