Small-cap stock under ₹50 Sindhu Trade Links jumps 15% after this acquisition update

Small-cap stock Sindhu Trade Links share price soared 15% on Wednesday, 15 May, after the company said its board will meet on Friday, May 22, to consider multiple proposals, including acquisitions and related party transactions.
The stock jumped as much as 15.12% to its day's high of ₹25.95 per share on BSE.
It is still 34% away from its 52-week high of ₹39.25, hit in July 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹17.72 in January 2026. The scrip has given positive returns in the near term, rising 11% in 1 week, 5% in one month and 12% in 6 months. Moreover, it added 24% in the past 1 year and gave multibagger returns of 1240% in the last 5 years.
According to the company’s exchange filing, the board will consider the acquisition of equity shares of Advent Coal Resources Pte. Limited and Sainik Mining and Allied Services Limited. The proposals also include related party transactions connected to the acquisition of controlling stakes in Advent Coal Resources Pte. Ltd., Singapore, and Sainik Mining and Allied Services Limited through preferential allotment of equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares.
The company said the board will also discuss proposed material related party transactions and consider approval of the draft notice for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), along with enabling resolutions required under applicable regulations.
".....the meeting of the Board of Directors of Sindhu Trade Links Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday, 22nd May, 2026, at 04:00 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company to inter alia, discuss, consider and approve the:
1. Acquisition of Equity Shares of M/s Advent Coal Resources Pte. Limited and Equity Shares
of M/s Sainik Mining and Allied Services Limited and its Related Party Transaction and Other Related Matter for acquisition of controlling interest in Advent Coal Resources Pte. Ltd., Singapore & M/s Sainik Mining and Allied Services Limited, by way of allotment of Equity Shares and Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares respectively, of the Company on a preferential basis subject to all applicable corporate, statutory, regulatory and stock exchange approvals.
2. Proposed material related party transaction and connected matters, including approval of the draft notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting and enabling resolutions, as may be required under applicable law," it said in an exchange filing.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.