Small-cap stock under ₹50 Sindhu Trade Links to be in focus on Monday. Check Details

Small-cap stock under ₹50 Sindhu Trade Links share price will be in focus on Monday, 22 June, after it informed stock exchanges that shareholders considered and approved a series of key resolutions at the company's Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on June 18, 2026, including proposals related to an increase in authorised share capital, related-party transactions and strategic acquisitions.

Among the ordinary resolutions approved at the meeting were a proposal to increase the authorised share capital of the company and the consequent alteration of the capital clause of the memorandum of association, as well as approval for proposed material related-party transactions.

The company also secured shareholder approval for two special resolutions related to strategic transactions and acquisitions.

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"To consider and approve the execution of the M/s Advent Coal Resources Pte. Ltd. transaction, review of valuation, exchange ratio, allotment of shares pari passu, lock-in provisions, and UBO declarations."

Another key proposal approved by shareholders relates to the acquisition of a controlling stake in Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd.

"To consider and approve proposed acquisition of 50.1% (21,36,765 equity shares) equity shareholding in M/s Sainik Mining and Allied Services Limited and authorise the issue and allotment of Cumulative Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) on a Preferential basis in consideration of the share swap, on the agreed exchange ratio and on such CCPS terms."

Sindhu Trade Links share price performance The small-cap stock has given positive returns in recent times. It has added 3.5% in the last week, 12% in 1 month, 20% in 6 months but has lost over 4% in the last 1 year.

The scrip had hit its 52-week high of ₹39.25 in July 2025 and its 52-week low of ₹17.72 in January 2026.

Sindhu Trade Links Q4 Results Sindhu Trade Links Ltd reported a weak performance for FY26, as both revenue and profit declined substantially on a year-on-year basis, primarily due to a sharp slowdown in its overseas coal mining and trading operations. However, the company returned to profitability in the March quarter and posted a significant improvement in operating performance.

For FY26, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5,744.44 lakh, compared with ₹12,158.92 lakh in the previous financial year. Consolidated income for the year stood at ₹57,964.51 lakh, down sharply from ₹2,29,270.40 lakh reported in FY25.

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The decline was largely attributable to weakness in the Overseas Coal Mining & Trading segment, which saw revenue plunge to ₹5,024.04 lakh in FY26 from ₹1,20,834.92 lakh in the preceding year, significantly impacting the group's overall financial performance.

Despite the pressure on annual earnings, Sindhu Trade Links delivered a turnaround in the fourth quarter. The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,396.08 lakh for Q4 FY26, compared with a consolidated net loss of ₹5,897.95 lakh in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

Revenue during the March quarter remained subdued. Consolidated revenue came in at ₹12,825.22 lakh, substantially lower than ₹57,652.37 lakh recorded in the year-ago period.