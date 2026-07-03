Small-cap stock under ₹50: Sindhu Trade Links up over 8%. Do you own?

Sindhu Trade Links share price jumped over 8% on Friday, extending its gaining streak for the fourth consecutive trading session, led by strong buying momentum. The small-cap stock surged as much as 8.65% to ₹28.51 apiece on the BSE.
Sindhu Trade Links shares have rallied 16% in four sessions. The gains in the smallcap stock was supported by robust trading volumes. Around 93 lakh equity shares of Sindhu Trade Links changed hands on stock exchanges on July 3, significantly higher than its one week average trading volumes of 27 lakh shares, and one month average trading volumes of 21 lakh shares.
Sindhu Trade Links share price is forming a bullish 21-week cup-and-handle pattern and is now approaching a decisive breakout zone near ₹27.5, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.
“The prolonged base formation reflects sustained accumulation, with price action gradually absorbing overhead supply. A strong weekly close above ₹27.5 would confirm the breakout and signal the start of a fresh expansion phase. The pattern offers a favourable risk-reward setup, provided the breakout is supported by healthy volumes and sustained participation,” said Jain.
Post confirmation, he believes bulls are likely to target the ₹32.75 zone initially, followed by ₹34 as the next key resistance. The breakout level will serve as an important support and invalidation zone, while failure to sustain above it could delay the bullish continuation.
Sindhu Trade Links share price has gained 8% in one month and has rallied 28% in three months. The smallcap stock has surged 40% in six months, while it has fallen 6% in one year. Over the past five years, Sindhu Trade Links shares have delivered multibagger returns of 760%.
At 12:35 PM, Sindhu Trade Links share price was trading 6.06% higher at ₹27.83 apiece on the BSE.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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