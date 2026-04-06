Small-cap stock under ₹50 hits upper circuit following Indian stock market rebound

Spice Lounge Food Works share price was locked in at 5% upper circuit, extending its rally for the third consecutive session, amid strong buying momentum and a rebound in the broader Indian stock market. The small-cap stock was up as much as 5% at ₹27.82 apiece on the BSE.

Spice Lounge Food Works shares hit upper circuit for the third straight session. The stock has jumped 15.7% over these three sessions.

The rally in small-cap stock came amid a strong bounce in the Indian stock market today from early lows. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, gained nearly a percent each. The broader markets outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices trading more than 1% higher each.

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Around 9,000 equity shares of Spice Lounge Food Works changed hands on stock exchanges on April 6, as against its one week average trading volume of 22,000 shares, and one month average trading volume of 40,000 shares

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Spice Lounge Food Works is a diversified hospitality and lifestyle company operating across food, beverage, nightlife and experiential platforms. Its portfolio includes proprietary and franchised brands such as Blaze Kebabs, Xora, Salud, Buffalo Wild Wings and Wing Zone.

Spice Lounge Food Works Share Price Performance Spice Lounge Food Works share price has fallen over 7% in one month, and has declined 27% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The smallcap stock has delivered multibagger returns of 158% in one year, and 527% in three years. Over the past five years, Spice Lounge Food Works share price has surged by a staggering 2,278%.

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