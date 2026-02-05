Small-cap stock under ₹50 Sudarshan Pharma share price hits 10% upper circuit despite stock market crash

Small-cap stock under ₹50 Sudarshan Pharma share price hit its 10% upper circuit of ₹23.10 on Thursday, February 5 despite weakness in the Indian stock markets. Both benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 fell around half a percent following weakness in global peers amid concerns regarding AI-led disruptions in the technology sector.

Today is the second straight session of upper circuit and the third straight session of gains for the small-cap stock. The stock hit its 5% upper circuit of ₹21 yesterday, February 4. Overall in 3 sessions, the scrip has advanced over 17%.

However, it has been under pressure in the recent past. The pharma stock has tumbled over 40% in last 1 year, 24% in past 6 months, 19% in last 3 months and 12% in past 1 month.

Sudarshan Pharma: Q3 results and other developments The company posted a 16% year-on-year rise in net sales to ₹168.01 crore in Q3FY26 compared with Q3FY25. Net profit for the quarter stood at ₹4.36 crore, marking a 51% increase over the same period last year.

For the nine-month period of FY26, net sales climbed 40% to ₹482.14 crore, while net profit advanced 67% to ₹12.58 crore compared with 9MFY25.

Looking at the full-year performance, the company reported net sales of ₹505 crore in FY25, reflecting a 9% growth over FY24. Net profit for the year rose 45% to ₹16 crore compared with the previous financial year.

Separately, the company strengthened its international presence through the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary, Sudarshan Pharma Company Poland Limited Liability, based in Warsaw. After receiving board approval in February 2025, the company invested PLN 5,000 to acquire a 100% stake in the entity. The move is intended to expand the company’s customer reach across European markets.

The newly formed subsidiary will focus on the manufacture of chemicals, fertilisers, and plastics, along with the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical products. This initiative is expected to support the parent company’s expansion in the global chemical and agrochemical industries.

The company is engaged in manufacturing of APl, Jobwork manufacturing in pharmaceuticals items and traders in chemicals and solvents in India. The company is engaged in the business of speciality chemicals.