Small-cap stock under ₹50 to be in focus on Monday. Details here

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Small-cap stock under ₹50 Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price will be in focus on Monday after it allotted 90 lakh equity shares on warrant conversion.
The small-cap stock has been in the green in recent times. It has risen 22% in 1 month, 40% in 3 months and 48% in 6 months. However, in the last 1 year, it has just added 17%.
The scrip has hit its 52-week high of ₹36.95 in May 2026 and its 52-week low of ₹18.50 in January 2026.
Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd has approved the allotment of 90 lakh equity shares following the conversion of warrants issued on a preferential basis to promoter group members.
The company's Warrants Committee, at its meeting held on June 12, 2026, approved the conversion of 9 lakh warrants into 90 lakh fully paid-up equity shares, resulting in an infusion of ₹11.46 crore through the receipt of the balance subscription amount from the warrant holders. The allotment is expected to strengthen the company's capital base while increasing promoter shareholding in the company.
The company said the equity shares were allotted at an issue price of ₹16.983 per share, including a premium of ₹15.983 per share, pursuant to the conversion of warrants originally issued at ₹169.83 each. The conversion was undertaken by promoters Hemal Vasantrai Mehta and Sachin Vasantrai Mehta, who converted 4.5 lakh warrants each and were allotted 45 lakh equity shares apiece. The promoters paid the balance amount of ₹127.37 per warrant, representing 75% of the warrant issue price, aggregating to ₹11.46 crore.
In its regulatory filing, the company said, “The newly allotted equity shares shall rank pari-passu in all respects with the existing equity shares of the Company.”
Following the allotment, Sudarshan Pharma's issued and paid-up share capital increased to ₹24.96 crore, comprising 24.96 crore equity shares of Re 1 each. The company stated that promoter and promoter group shareholding now stands at 58.93%, while non-promoter shareholding is 41.07%.
Sudarshan Pharma added that the original warrant terms allowed holders to exercise their conversion rights within 18 months from the date of allotment, with 25% of the issue price paid upfront at the time of subscription and the remaining 75% payable upon conversion.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
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