Small-cap stock under ₹50 Take Solutions hits 5% upper circuit after Q4 results 2026

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Take Solutions share price hits their 5% upper circuit at ₹27.98 on Thursday after the company reported a turnaround in profitability during the March quarter, aided by recovery in operations and continued focus on healthcare technology and AI-driven businesses.

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The scrip has been in the red recently, down 43% in 1 month and 40% in 3 months. However, it has given multibagger returns in the last 1 year, rising 180%.

The small-cap stock had hit its 52-week high of ₹49.90 in February 2026 and its 52-week low of ₹8.16 in June 2025.

Take Solutions Q4 Results The stock witnessed strong buying interest after the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹4.36 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, compared with a net loss of ₹4.88 crore recorded during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company also reported revenue of ₹54.19 crore during the March quarter of FY26. In comparison, no revenue was reported during the same quarter last year.

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The earnings performance marked a significant operational improvement for the company, which has been focusing on expanding its presence across healthcare technology, artificial intelligence and digital health solutions.

Despite the quarterly turnaround, the company’s full-year profitability declined sharply on a year-on-year basis. For FY26, net profit fell 71.04% to ₹10.85 crore, compared with ₹37.47 crore reported during FY25.

The company reported annual revenue of ₹54.19 crore for the financial year ended March 2026, while no revenue had been reported during the previous financial year.

During FY26, Take Solutions continued strengthening its focus on AI-led healthcare solutions and innovation-driven businesses. As part of this strategy, the company launched a ₹5 crore Innovation Fund aimed at supporting startups operating in artificial intelligence, deep technology and digital healthcare segments.

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The company also expanded its presence in the health and wellness space through its AI-driven platform, Take.Health, which remains a key part of its long-term digital healthcare strategy.

Management indicated that the company remains focused on building an innovation-led ecosystem while strengthening capabilities in healthcare technology solutions.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Parmeshvar Dhangare, Director of Take Solutions Limited, said FY26 marked an important phase for strengthening the company’s position across healthcare technology and digital solutions businesses.

He added that the company expanded its AI-driven healthcare capabilities through Take.Health while simultaneously building a stronger innovation ecosystem through the newly launched Innovation Fund.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.