Small-cap stock under ₹50 to be in focus on Wednesday; here's why

Shares of MIC Electronics, which made significant strides last month, are likely to attract investors’ interest in Wednesday’s trade, May 6, as the company secured a fresh order.

In its regulatory filing today, the company said it has received a Letter of Acceptance from the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board, Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar.

The order is for the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of lab furniture for the Central Environmental Laboratory in Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar, Raipur, for an amount of ₹3.78 crore. The company said it secured the order through the tender route and that the project is to be executed within 12 months.

The company also stated that neither the promoter nor any of the promoter group companies has any interest in the entity that awarded the order. It further clarified that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction.

Meanwhile, the company’s shares have remained on investors’ radar in recent weeks on the back of multiple order wins and an improved operational performance in the March quarter.

MIC Electronics Q4 results 2026 MIC Electronics reported a consolidated net loss of ₹18.35 crore in Q4. However, the company’s operating performance showed improvement during the period.

Revenue rose 13.3% year-on-year to ₹51 crore, compared with ₹45 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 60.6% to ₹13 crore from ₹8 crore, reflecting better execution and improved cost efficiencies.

EBITDA margins expanded by 772 basis points to 26.2%, up from 18.5% in the year-ago quarter. The net loss was primarily due to a one-time, non-cash deferred tax adjustment. It clarified that this adjustment does not impact its core operations, which include LED products, medical equipment, automobile components, and electronics trading.

In mid-April, the company had received another Letter of Acceptance from the Signal and Telecommunication Department of the Nagpur Division under the Central Railway zone for the provision, installation, testing, and commissioning of telecom assets and passenger facilities, including IPIS, at Wardha station. The contract was estimated at around ₹1.12 crore and is scheduled for completion within six months.

Shares rebound 44% in April The company’s shares staged a strong comeback in April, gaining 44%, and the surge brought an end to a six-month losing streak.

To be precise, the shares had started trending lower after hitting a multi-year high of ₹114 apiece in September 2024, and the sell-off persisted all the way through March 2026, dragging the stock below ₹30. Although the stock has recouped a majority of the recent losses, it still trades 61% below its September 2024 peak.

Looking at yearly performance, the stock finished 2025 with a 48% decline after delivering two consecutive years of positive returns.

MIC Electronics operates in the electronics and display solutions industry and is particularly known for supplying passenger information and telecom systems to Indian Railways and various infrastructure projects.

The company focuses on offering installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance services for information and communication equipment at railway stations across different zones in India.