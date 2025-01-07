Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Small-cap stock under 50: Vakrangee share price inches closer to one-year high

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Vakrangee share price inches closer to one-year high

Ankit Gohel

  • Vakrangee share price has risen over 28% in one month and jumped more than 50% in six months. In the past one year, the small-cap stock has gained 59%.

Vakrangee stock price is down 8% from its 52-week high.

Vakrangee share price rallied over 4% on Tuesday after the company announced renewal of its agreement with Bank of Baroda for providing banking services on a pan India basis. Vakrangee shares gained as much as 4.45% to a high of 34.73 apiece on the BSE.

Vakrangee has renewed its agreement with the Bank of Baroda (BOB) to continue offering Business Correspondent (BC) banking and comprehensive Financial Inclusion (FI) services across Pan India through Vakrangee Kendra outlets.

The company has more than 14,000 Banking BC points. This renewal with Bank of Baroda would ensure sustainable growth and activation of Banking BC point services at all Vakrangee Kendra across the country, Vakrangee said in a regulatory filing on January 6.

This tie-up enables Vakrangee Kendra outlets to offer a wide range of banking services, including account opening, cash deposits, withdrawals, balance inquiries, social security scheme viz PMSBY, PMJJBY & APY and other financial services, ensuring last-mile connectivity for customers across urban, semi-urban, and rural locations, it added.

“With this collaboration, we aim to offer a comprehensive range of banking services, ranging from account opening and deposits to withdrawals and loan facilitation, thereby creating a significant impact in rural and semi-urban communities," said Vedant Nandwana, Managing Director, Vakrangee Ltd.

Vakrangee currently has 21,912 Vakrangee Kendra outlets spread across 31 States & UTs, 576 districts and 5,424 postal codes. 83% outlets in Tier 4 & 6 locations.

Vakrangee Stock Price Trend

Vakrangee share price has risen over 28% in one month and jumped more than 50% in six months. In the past one year, the small-cap stock has gained 59%.

Vakrangee shares hit a 52-week high of 37.72 apiece on October 01, 2024, and a 52-week low of 18.45 apiece on June 04, 2024. The stock is down 8% from its 52-week high.

At 10:55 AM, Vakrangee shares were trading 1.50% higher at 33.75 apiece on the BSE.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.