Small-cap stock under ₹50 Vishal Fabrics share price rises 5% on receipt of ₹100 crore export order

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Small-cap stock under ₹50 Vishal Fabrics share price soared 9% in intra-day deals on Tuesday, December 12 after it announced the receipt of a major merchant export order valued at approximately ₹100 crore. The company informed the exchanges that the order has been awarded by Kiran Enterprises, marking a significant business win for the textile manufacturer.

The order involves the supply of a wide and versatile range of premium denim fabrics, a core product category for the company. As per the disclosure, dispatches for the order will begin from January 15, 2026, and the contract will be executed across the calendar year 2026.

The filing highlights that the order has been classified as a merchant export order for key international markets. Vishal Fabrics noted that the consignment will be supplied to diverse regions including Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Turkey, and Morocco, indicating the company’s expanding global footprint in the denim export segment.

In its communication, Managing Director Brijmohan Chiripal signed off on the intimation, confirming the development to the exchanges. The company stated, “the Company has received a Merchant Export Order from Kiran Enterprises about to supply of wide and versatile range of premium denim fabrics for the amount of approx Rs. 100 Cr.”

Strengthening global export operations The sizeable order underscores Vishal Fabrics’ increasing presence in the global denim supply chain. The company, part of the Chiripal Group, continues to expand its export operations across Africa, the Middle East, and other international markets. The new contract is expected to further strengthen its export revenues in FY26.

With dispatches scheduled to begin in mid-January 2026, the order contributes to the company’s operational pipeline for the year and reinforces confidence in India’s textile export momentum.

Vishal Fabrics Stock Performance The smallcap stock climbed 9% to hit its intra-day high of ₹29.50. Despite today’s gains, it remains 27% below its 52-week high of ₹40.33, recorded in January 2025. It had earlier touched a 52-week low of ₹21 in March 2025.