Small-cap stock under ₹50 trades in green despite stock market sell-off

Small-cap stock under 50: Vishal Fabrics share price fell over 4% in one month, but the stock rallied 29% in three months. The smallcap stock has risen 17% in six months, while it has fallen 13% in one year.

Ankit Gohel
Published7 Aug 2025, 11:26 AM IST
Small-cap stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50:: Vishal Fabrics share price has delivered multibagger returns of 118% over the past two years.
Vishal Fabrics share price traded higher on Thursday despite a broadly weak trend in the Indian stock market. The small-cap stock rose as much as 2.58% to 36.50 apiece on the BSE, following the company’s announcement on the conversion of warrants into equity shares.

In a regulatory filing, Vishal Fabrics said its Fund Raising Committee approved the allotment of 2.25 crore equity shares of face value 5 each, at an issue price of 30.60 per share (including a premium of 25.60), pursuant to the conversion of an equal number of warrants issued earlier on a preferential basis.

The warrants were issued to three non-promoter, public investors:

Vikasa India EIF I Fund: Allotted 1 crore equity shares; received 22.95 crore

Eminence Global Fund PCC – Eubilia Capital Partners: Allotted 75 lakh equity shares; received 17.21 crore

NEXPACT Ltd: Allotted 50 lakh equity shares; received 11.47 crore

The total proceeds from the conversion stood at 51.64 crore, with each investor paying the balance 22.95 per warrant. Initially, the warrants were issued at 30.60 per unit with 25% of the issue price ( 7.65 per warrant) paid upfront.

The company clarified that this completes the warrant conversion process, and no outstanding warrants remain as of date.

Following this conversion, the issued and paid-up share capital of Vishal Fabrics has increased to 123.81 crore, comprising 24.76 crore equity shares of 5 each. The newly issued shares will rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares.

Vishal Fabrics Share Price Performance

Vishal Fabrics share price fell over 4% in one month, but the stock rallied 29% in three months. The smallcap stock has risen 17% in six months, while it has fallen 13% in one year. However, Vishal Fabrics shares have delivered multibagger returns of 118% over the past two years.

At 11:25 AM, Vishal Fabrics share price was trading 1.18% higher at 36.00 apiece on the BSE

