Small-cap stock under ₹50 with 1:5 stock split, 1:1 bonus share history: Rights issue announced for ₹160 crore value

1:5 Stock split | 1:1 Bonus shares | Rights issue: Small-cap stock under ₹50 Kelton Tech Solutions Ltd, which traded 1:5 stok split last year, has declared rights issue not exceeding ₹160 crore. The AI-led digital transformation and technology consulting company is yet to declare a record date for the same, but the company board has approved the Draft Letter of Rights Offer. The company announced last week in an exchange filing that it would disclose the rights issue record date, entitlement ratio, and other details in due course. Shares of the company are available at ₹11 per share.

Kelton Tech Solutions rights issue 2026 As mentioned above, the AI-led digital transformation and technology consulting company informed the Indian exchanges about the rights issue size but reserved the announcement of record date and other details, saying, "The Board of Directors have also approved the Draft Letter of Offer. Further, the Board of Directors will, inter alia, decide the terms and conditions of the Rights Issue, including but not limited to the determination of the issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, timing of the Rights Issue and terms of payment and other related matters.”

This means the company has decided the size of the Kelltton Tech Solutions rights issue won't exceed ₹160 crore. The rest of the information, such as the rights issue record date, subscription date, entitlement ratio and eligibility, and the purpose of the issue, will be decided and communicated later.

Kelton Tech stock split history According to information available on the official BSE website, Kelton Tech Solutions shares traded ex-date on 25 July 2025 to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the stock subdivision. The company's board declared a 1:5 stock split, and the record date was set for 25 July 2025.

Kelton Tech bonus shares history According to information available on the official BSE website, Kelton Tech Solutions shares traded ex-date on 27 March 2018 to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the issuance of bonus shares. The company's board declared a 1:1 bonus share, and the record date was set for 29 March 2018.

Kelton Tech Solutions latest updatge On Friday, 23 October 2026, Kelton Tech Solutions announced that it has secured an engagement to take end-to-end ownership of a centralised engineering function for a leading Middle East airline. The mandate will strengthen the engineering foundation of the airline’s expanding web and mobile ecosystem and support the continued evolution of its digital platforms.

Kellton will unify engineering processes, operational practices, and technology delivery across the airline’s digital environment, establishing consistent software development lifecycle (SDLC) practices and a scalable engineering model across its evolving digital ecosystem. The engagement builds on Kellton’s aviation technology experience across mission-critical digital platforms, enterprise middleware, and AI-driven operational solutions for leading Indian and international airlines and a major airport operator.