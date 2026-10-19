Small-cap stock under ₹50 with a dividend, bonus shares, stock split history show resilience against market crash

Small-cap stock under ₹50: The Indian stock market retreated sharply in Monday’s trade, giving up much of its recent gains after snapping an eight-week losing streak, as market sentiment was dampened by weak earnings from large private sector banks, while elevated crude oil prices and weak global cues triggered profit booking.
Investors lost ₹3.6 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to ₹469 lakh crore from ₹472.6 lakh crore in the previous session. However, PSU bank shares showed some resilience against the bloodbath on Dalal Street on Monday.
Apart from PSU bank shares, Aayush Wellness shares were also among the rare stocks that attracted buying interest during Monday's stock market crash. Aayush Wellness's share price today opened upside at ₹26.29 on the BSE, which turned out to be its intraday high as well. The small-cap stock came under the profit-booking heat when the bloodbath began on Dalal Street and touched an intraday low of ₹24.60 apiece. However, it soon caught the attention of beleaguered bulls, helping the stock pare its losses. The small-cap stock under ₹50 soon turned green again and finished around 3.60% higher from its today's low of ₹24.60.
The small-cap healthcare company has expanded its nutraceutical portfolio with the launch of Aayush Calcium Vitamin Tablets, a scientifically advanced formulation designed to address India’s calcium and vitamin deficiencies. The launch marks the company’s entry into the bone and joint health segment, estimated at $16.3 billion, and strengthens its presence in the dietary supplements market, valued at $178 billion.
The small-cap company, with a market cap of around ₹125 crore, made this announcement in an exchange filing last Friday.
The small-cap stock under ₹50 has a history of rewarding its shareholders through various corporate actions, including dividends, bonus shares, and stock subdivisions.
According to the information available on the BSE website, Aayush Wellness traded ex-dividend on 5 August 2025 and 3 March 2025.
The small-cap stock under ₹50 traded ex-date on 26 December 2024 to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the issuance of bonus shares in a 1:2 ratio.
The small-cap stock under ₹50 traded ex-date on 5 August 2024 for to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the stock split in a 1:10 ratio.
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Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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