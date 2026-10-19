Small-cap stock under ₹50 with a dividend, bonus shares, stock split history show resilience against market crash

Small-cap stock under ₹50: The Indian stock market retreated sharply in Monday’s trade, giving up much of its recent gains after snapping an eight-week losing streak, as market sentiment was dampened by weak earnings from large private sector banks, while elevated crude oil prices and weak global cues triggered profit booking.
Investors lost ₹3.6 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to ₹469 lakh crore from ₹472.6 lakh crore in the previous session. However, PSU bank shares showed some resilience against the bloodbath on Dalal Street on Monday.
Apart from PSU bank shares, Aayush Wellness shares were also among the rare stocks that attracted buying interest during Monday's stock market crash. Aayush Wellness's share price today opened upside at ₹26.29 on the BSE, which turned out to be its intraday high as well. The small-cap stock came under the profit-booking heat when the bloodbath began on Dalal Street and touched an intraday low of ₹24.60 apiece. However, it soon caught the attention of beleaguered bulls, helping the stock pare its losses. The small-cap stock under ₹50 soon turned green again and finished around 3.60% higher from its today's low of ₹24.60.
The small-cap healthcare company has expanded its nutraceutical portfolio with the launch of Aayush Calcium Vitamin Tablets, a scientifically advanced formulation designed to address India’s calcium and vitamin deficiencies. The launch marks the company’s entry into the bone and joint health segment, estimated at $16.3 billion, and strengthens its presence in the dietary supplements market, valued at $178 billion.
The small-cap company, with a market cap of around ₹125 crore, made this announcement in an exchange filing last Friday.
The small-cap stock under ₹50 has a history of rewarding its shareholders through various corporate actions, including dividends, bonus shares, and stock subdivisions.
According to the information available on the BSE website, Aayush Wellness traded ex-dividend on 5 August 2025 and 3 March 2025.
The small-cap stock under ₹50 traded ex-date on 26 December 2024 to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the issuance of bonus shares in a 1:2 ratio.
The small-cap stock under ₹50 traded ex-date on 5 August 2024 for to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the stock split in a 1:10 ratio.
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