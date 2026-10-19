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Small-cap stock under ₹50 with a dividend, bonus shares, stock split history show resilience against market crash

Small-cap stock under 50 finished in the green territory, showcasing a strong bounce back from the red territory by logging 3.60% rise against the intraday low

Asit Manohar
Published19 Oct 2026, 06:40 PM IST
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Stock market crash: Amid a bloodbath on Dalal Street, eroding around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.60 lakh crore of investors' wealth in six hours, the small-cap stock pared the early-morning losses and finished among the net gainers on Monday.
Stock market crash: Amid a bloodbath on Dalal Street, eroding around ₹3.60 lakh crore of investors' wealth in six hours, the small-cap stock pared the early-morning losses and finished among the net gainers on Monday.(Photo: Representational AI-generated image for educational purposes only)
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Small-cap stock under 50: The Indian stock market retreated sharply in Monday’s trade, giving up much of its recent gains after snapping an eight-week losing streak, as market sentiment was dampened by weak earnings from large private sector banks, while elevated crude oil prices and weak global cues triggered profit booking.

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Investors lost 3.6 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to 469 lakh crore from 472.6 lakh crore in the previous session. However, PSU bank shares showed some resilience against the bloodbath on Dalal Street on Monday.

Small-cap stock under 50 show resilience

Apart from PSU bank shares, Aayush Wellness shares were also among the rare stocks that attracted buying interest during Monday's stock market crash. Aayush Wellness's share price today opened upside at 26.29 on the BSE, which turned out to be its intraday high as well. The small-cap stock came under the profit-booking heat when the bloodbath began on Dalal Street and touched an intraday low of 24.60 apiece. However, it soon caught the attention of beleaguered bulls, helping the stock pare its losses. The small-cap stock under 50 soon turned green again and finished around 3.60% higher from its today's low of 24.60.

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Trigger for Aayush Wellness shares

The small-cap healthcare company has expanded its nutraceutical portfolio with the launch of Aayush Calcium Vitamin Tablets, a scientifically advanced formulation designed to address India’s calcium and vitamin deficiencies. The launch marks the company’s entry into the bone and joint health segment, estimated at $16.3 billion, and strengthens its presence in the dietary supplements market, valued at $178 billion.

The small-cap company, with a market cap of around 125 crore, made this announcement in an exchange filing last Friday.

Aayush Wellness dividend, bonus shares, stock split history

The small-cap stock under 50 has a history of rewarding its shareholders through various corporate actions, including dividends, bonus shares, and stock subdivisions.

According to the information available on the BSE website, Aayush Wellness traded ex-dividend on 5 August 2025 and 3 March 2025.

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The small-cap stock under 50 traded ex-date on 26 December 2024 to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the issuance of bonus shares in a 1:2 ratio.

The small-cap stock under 50 traded ex-date on 5 August 2024 for to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the stock split in a 1:10 ratio.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

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