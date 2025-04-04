Small-cap stock under ₹50: Zee Media sets board meeting date to consider fundraise. Details here

Zee Media Corporation's shares attracted attention on April 4 as the company plans a meeting next week to discuss potential fundraising.

Saloni Goel
Updated4 Apr 2025, 12:04 PM IST
Small-cap stock under 50: Shares of Zee Media Corporation were in focus in trade on Friday, April 4, after the company said it would meet next week on April 8 to consider raising funds via various means.

“Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising through the issuance of equity shares / convertible bonds/debentures/warrants/preference shares/any other equity linked securities (“Appropriate Securities”) through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be required,” the company said in an exchange filing after stock market hours on Thursday.

Stock price trend

Following the announcement, Zee Media Corporation's share price dipped 2.5% to 13.10, largely tracking the weakness in the Indian stock market.

Zee Media Corporation shares opened at 13.59, slightly higher than the previous close of 13.43. But soon came under selling pressure as the stock market fall gathered pace. As of 11.41 am, the small-cap stock was trading at the day's low on the BSE.

The small-cap stock has risen 7% in the past one year while it has gained 45% in the last two years, driving its market capitalisation to 819 crore.

Q3 snapshot

Zee Media Corporation posted a loss of 22.42 crore in the December 2024 quarter (Q3) as against a loss of 35.91 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The revenue from operations dipped 4.7% year-on-year (YoY) to 15.95 crore in Q3FY25 from 16.73 crore in Q3FY24. The company's operating performance was strong in Q3 as it posted an EBITDA of 65 lakh versus a loss of 2.54 crore on a YoY basis.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:4 Apr 2025, 11:22 AM IST
