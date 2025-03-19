Winsol Engineers share price jumped over 5% after the company received an order worth more than ₹5 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited. The SME stock, Winsol Engineers shares rallied as much as 5.36% to ₹184.50 apiece on the NSE SME.

The civil construction company Winsol Engineers announced that it has received a new work order from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation worth ₹5.83 crore.

“...our Company has received New Work Order of Approx. Rs. 5,83,57,860/- Exclusive of GST [i.e. Rs. 58.36 Million] for Laying, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of 66kV 1C, 300 sqmm & 1C, 630 sqmm XLPE Cable for Poly AL and AI corrugated cable for various lines for Package-2 for Rajkot Zone, as per Letter of intent dated March 15, 2025 which were subsequently communicated to the Company via email on March 17, 2025 from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited,” Winsol Engineers said in a regulatory filing on March 18.

The time period by which the order or contract is to be executed is within 24 months from the date of letter of acceptance.

“This work order is expected to strengthen our customer base and contribute significantly to the company’s business growth,” the company added.

Winsol Engineers Stock Price Update Winsol Engineers share price has declined 14% in one month and 37% in the past three months, while the SME stock is down more than 22% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Winsol Engineers shares had made a bumper stock market debut in May 2024, as the stock was listed at a hefty premium. Winsol Engineers shares were listed at ₹365 apiece on NSE Emerge, a premium of 386% to the issue price of ₹75 per share.

The SME stock gained positive momentum after listing and hit a 52-week high of ₹592.00 apiece on 18 June 2024. However, the stock has been on a sharp decline, and has touched a 52-week low of ₹162.00 apiece on 17 March 2025. Winsol Engineers stock price is trading significantly below its listing price.

At 1:50 PM, Winsol Engineers shares were trading 2.86% higher at ₹180.10 apiece on NSE SME.