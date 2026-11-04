Small-cap stock with 1:10 split, 1:2 bonus shares and dividend history jumps 4% after Q2 results; do you own it?

Small-cap stock: Shares of Aayush Wellness rallied nearly 3% during Wednesday’s intraday trading session, a day after the company announced its earnings for the quarter that ended in September 2026. The Maharashtra-headquartered company announced 5.86% annual growth in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27.

Aayush Wellness share price was trading 5.06% higher during Wednesday’s trading session. The stock has delivered 1170% return over the last three years, alongside two dividends, one bonus issue and a stock split.

Aayush Wellness Q2 result Aayush Wellness net profit after tax (PAT) increased by 5.86% on an annual basis to ₹250.10 lakhs during the second half of financial year 2026-27. Its consolidated total income increased to ₹7061.82 lakhs in the first half of FY27. The company’s total income stood at ₹3685.67 lakh during the quarter under review.

According to the firm’s BSE filing, the company’s first half performance demonstrated a positive trajectory, with sustained growth in consolidated income. Going forward, Ayush Wellness will focus on expanding its business portfolio, strengthening operational capabilities, enhancing cost efficiencies and driving sustainable growth to create long-term value for its shareholders.

Ayush Wellness dividend The company’s board of directors approved an interim dividend twice in the year 2025. The board approved an interim dividend of ₹0.010 per share on the BSE last March. Later, Ayush Wellness announced a dividend of ₹0.0250 per share in August 2025.

Ayush Wellness stock split The company’s board of directors had approved a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5 in August 2024. The company had fixed August 5, 2024, as the record date to determine eligibility for the corporate action.

Ayush Wellness bonus issue The company’s brokerage has announced a bonus issue in a 1:2 ratio in the second half of 2024. The brokerage had fixed December 26 as the record date.