Small-cap stock with 1:10 split, 1:2 bonus shares and dividend history jumps 4% after Q2 results; do you own it?

Aayush Wellness reported a 5.86% year-over-year increase in second-quarter FY27 net profit to 250.10 lakh. Its shares rose during Wednesday trading, after the company announced results

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published4 Nov 2026, 03:03 PM IST
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Aayush Wellness reported a 5.86% year-over-year increase in second-quarter FY27 net profit to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250.10 lakh. Check details ( AI image for representational purpose)
Aayush Wellness reported a 5.86% year-over-year increase in second-quarter FY27 net profit to ₹250.10 lakh. Check details ( AI image for representational purpose)

Small-cap stock: Shares of Aayush Wellness rallied nearly 3% during Wednesday’s intraday trading session, a day after the company announced its earnings for the quarter that ended in September 2026. The Maharashtra-headquartered company announced 5.86% annual growth in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27.

Aayush Wellness share price was trading 5.06% higher during Wednesday’s trading session. The stock has delivered 1170% return over the last three years, alongside two dividends, one bonus issue and a stock split.

Aayush Wellness Q2 result

Aayush Wellness net profit after tax (PAT) increased by 5.86% on an annual basis to 250.10 lakhs during the second half of financial year 2026-27. Its consolidated total income increased to 7061.82 lakhs in the first half of FY27. The company’s total income stood at 3685.67 lakh during the quarter under review.

According to the firm’s BSE filing, the company’s first half performance demonstrated a positive trajectory, with sustained growth in consolidated income. Going forward, Ayush Wellness will focus on expanding its business portfolio, strengthening operational capabilities, enhancing cost efficiencies and driving sustainable growth to create long-term value for its shareholders.

Ayush Wellness dividend

The company’s board of directors approved an interim dividend twice in the year 2025. The board approved an interim dividend of 0.010 per share on the BSE last March. Later, Ayush Wellness announced a dividend of 0.0250 per share in August 2025.

Ayush Wellness stock split

The company’s board of directors had approved a stock split from 10 to 5 in August 2024. The company had fixed August 5, 2024, as the record date to determine eligibility for the corporate action.

Ayush Wellness bonus issue

The company’s brokerage has announced a bonus issue in a 1:2 ratio in the second half of 2024. The brokerage had fixed December 26 as the record date.

Ayush Wellness share price trend

The stock was trading 4.86% lower at 26.55 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 129.22 crore at 3 pm on Wednesday. The stock touched an intraday high of 27.00 per share and a low of 25.87 per share.

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